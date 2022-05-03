California School Teacher Placed on Leave After Being Filmed Masturbating in Student's Bathroom

A teacher at Placer High School in Placer County, California, has been placed on leave and is under investigation after a student caught the educator masturbating in a students' bathroom despite having access to a private bathroom.

The Placer Union High School District (PUHSD) began investigating a "concern" regarding a teacher at Placer High School after receiving an anonymous tip on April 27, according the PUHSD.

"The concern was received through an anonymous online tip portal provided to staff and students," according to statement from PUHSD. "As the concern is investigated and in abundance of caution, the District has put the teacher on administrative leave."

Student Recorded the Teacher Masturbating to Images on His Phone

A student enrolled in the unidentified teacher's class told ABC10 on the condition of anonymity that a fellow student witnessed and filmed the alleged incident. He said he also watched the video, which is now circulating around campus.

The video in question was recorded over the top of a bathroom stall with a cellphone, clearly showing his teacher masturbating to images on a cellphone, the student said. The student said the incident took place in a bathroom typically used by students, despite educators being provided access to private bathrooms with keys.

"This is my teacher doing this. He could have done that privately but chose to do it in a public bathroom," the student added.

Student Also Under Investigation for Filming the Teacher, Could Faces Legal Action

The school district is also investigating the student for recording the teacher without his consent. "It's illegal for a person to take a video in an area in which a person has a reasonable expectation of privacy. Accordingly, the district would notify law enforcement and hold an individual accountable to its code of conduct," the district told ABC10. The student who filmed the video claims he started recording because it was a matter of "children's safety."

Attorney March Reichel said the student who recorded the video could actually face legal consequences. "Yeah, in California, honestly, it's illegal to tape somebody in a bathroom stall. You can't tape record them in a bathroom stall. It's a California crime. There's no two ways about that," Reichel said.