Australian School Teacher Arrested for Having Sex with 16-Year-Old Student After Flirting with Him on Social Media, Offering Him Alcohol

A female teacher at a Melbourne public school has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old student.

Azar Rahmatzadeh, 44, from Melbourne's Wantirna College, a public school, was charged with sexual penetration of a child under 16, sexual assault and one charge of supplying liquor to a minor. Rahmatzadeh was granted bail on Monday after a brief appearance before Melbourne's Magistrates' Court.

Rahmatzadeh Called the Student 'Handsome,' Flirted with Him on Facebook

An investigation was launched into Rahmatzadeh after she allegedly sent text messages to the male student, calling him "handsome." In the Facebook message, Rahmatzadeh allegedly complained that the student deleted her from the social media app.

"I wasn't mad and it didn't mean I didn't like you or didn't want to talk to you or see you anymore, I also noticed that day that you removed me as a friend on Facebook," the message from the teacher allegedly said.

'I Think the World of You'

"I'm just stupid sometimes, I don't think and make stupid decisions (I'll stop drinking!!) but please know I still think the world of you and hope reading this makes you hate me less and one day, in time, we can be mates again," the message read.

'I'm truly sorry if I hurt you," she added "F**king love your guts forever xxx."

In another text exchange, when the student asks Rahmatzadeh when she will send a photo of herself in a bikini. She replies by saying when the student turns 18.

College Principal Writes Letter to Parents, Announces Rahmatzadeh's Termination

Wantirna College Principal Kevin Murphy told parents in a letter the teacher would not be returning to school grounds pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We were very concerned to learn of this and I assure you our number one priority is always the safety and wellbeing of our students," he said. Rahmatzadeh is scheduled to appear in court again on July 29.