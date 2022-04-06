Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Secretly Get Married in Las Vegas after Big Grammy Night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly got married in a secret ceremony, according to reports. According to a TMZreport, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and Blink-182 rocker are said to have married in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards this weekend.

The couple reportedly married in the middle of the night after walking secretly into a wedding chapel. According to insiders, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, did not allow the venue to take photographs and instead hired their own photographer and security. It is not known why they decided to choose to marry in the middle of the night and that too secretly.

Married Secretly

According to insiders, the couple had a marriage license and they went to wedding chapel around 1:30 am and got married after the 64th annual Grammy Awards Sunday night. The couple reportedly asked for an Elvis impersonator to officiate the wedding ceremony.

There have also been conflicting reports wherein a source close to the power couple told TMZ that they did not actually receive a license and that they did it all for fun. However, a source from the chapel told the newspaper that they would only perform a wedding with one.

So, the couple was given an Elvis impersonator who pronounced them husband and wife.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that the couple enjoyed and got drunk before the wedding. According to the DailyMail.com, quoting a source, the reality star had "a few drinks" with her fiancÃ© during the evening, who had performed at the star-studded event earlier that night with Lenny Kravitz and H.E.R.

On the other hand, sources said that the couple have bigger plans and there will be "several" celebrations with "lots of fanfare."

Happy Couple

According to TMZ sources, the happy couple had been working on a prenuptial agreement, but nothing had been signed prior to the Las Vegas wedding on Monday morning. According to the publication, the idea for now is to do a postnuptial agreement, which should go smoothly because Kourtney is worth roughly $65 million and Barker is worth around $50 million.

After dating for nearly nine months, Kardashian and Barker got engaged in a beachfront proposal in October 2021. The drummer proposed in front of an exquisite arrangement of red roses and white candles at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel. He was dressed in a black and white striped shirt with dark slacks, while the reality personality was dressed in a flowing black gown.

Although she has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick â€” Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 â€“ this is Kourtney's first marriage.

Barker, on the other hand, has been married twice before. From 2001 to 2002, he was married to Melissa Kennedy, and from 2004 to 2008, he was married to Shanna Moakler. With the latter ex-wife, he has a son Landon, 18, and a daughter Alabama, 16.