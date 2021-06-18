Kourtney Kardashian Makes Out With Shirtless Travis Barker; Racy PDA Pic on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have left fans stunned with their back-to-back PDA pictures lately. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who often makes headlines for her relationships has once again managed to make heads turn with a sultry photo with her bae Travis Barker. The eye-popping picture shows shirtless Barker carrying Kourtney while sharing a passionate kiss on camera for the racy snap, which has already garnered a million likes within an hour of being uploaded online.

It seems Kourtney and Barker can't keep their hands off each other as they love making out on camera. The photo that appears to have been snapped in a security room gives a glimpse of the sizzling chemistry between the love birds. Well, this isn't the first time Kourtney making fans go gaga with her sexy Instagram update. Earlier, Kourtney and Barker were spotted in a desert PDA picture that has taken the internet by storm.

Kourtney and Barker started dating at the beginning of this year. Sources close to Kourtney revealed that both are quite serious about their relationship and have been discussing getting engaged someday. Kourtney gave Barker an "I love you" tattoo recently hinting Barker could remain in her life for a long time.

Kourtney was earlier involved with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick with whom she shares three children together. Scott is yet to share his views on Kourtney's new relationship. Meanwhile, Barker is likely to feature on Kardashian's Hulu show along with his kids.

Recently, Kourtney was spotted holding hands with Barker during a date in Malibu. She wore a deep-plunge top flaunting her cleavage and paired it with a long trouser and canvas shoes.

KUWTK Reunion 2021: Kourtney Kardashian Has Tough Time

While Hollywood celebrities often make news for their relationships, marriage and affairs, the Kardashians are the front runners when it comes to flaunting their private life on Television.

On Thursday night, Andy Cohen hosted part one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special. During the show, Kris Jenner was asked by Cohen who is the most difficult one to manage among her kids when she named Kourtney being the hardest one to manage.

"I don't want to do things if it's not something I'm really not into, so my answer is 'no' to most things, and if it's going to be 'yes' I want to know every detail of what I'm going to be asked of," Kourtney explained agreeing to what Kris said.