Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker's Steamy Semi-Nude Desert Kiss Takes Internet By Storm

The Kardashians are always making headlines for their unusual stunts on social media and this time Kourtney has grabbed the spotlight. Kourtney Kardashian has left fans awestruck with her latest Instagram post. Kourtney Kardashian and her obvious boyfriend Travis Barker shared a steamy desert kiss in a semi-nude picture that has taken the internet by storm. While it was

On Monday, the model cum media personality and Trav put on a steamy PDA show while they were out sightseeing in an undisclosed desert locale. The eye-popping picture was clicked while the sun was dipping behind some clouds and the moon was in full effect. Kourtney is seen wearing a barely-there-thong bikini while she wrapped her legs around Travis Barker.

As if Kourtney hadn't already dropped enough clues about dating Travis, her Instagram photos tell Kourtney's more than smitten by her new boyfriend. Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, Kourtney captioned, "Just Like Heaven."

Is Kourtney Kardashian Serious With Travis Barker?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 45, are officially dating and seem to have become "way more serious." They might be breaking the rules with their TMI levels with their PDAs, but they're definitely challenging every other celebrity couple on the PDA front.

The couple also shared pictures from what appears to be a cheeky game of Bananagrams to their respective Instagram Stories. Moreover, Barker celebrated Kardashian's birthday with an extravagant floral arrangement before whisking her away for a romantic getaway at Laguna Beach.

Not just that, the drummer also penned a sweet tribute to Kourtney alongside a PDA-packed slideshow on his Instagram story, which featured multiple PDA photos where they can be seen kissing and embracing one another.

Is Scott Disick Uncomfortable with Kourtney and Travis Barker's Relationship?

It seems Scott Disick isn't comfortable with the serious love relationship of his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. According to reports, the reality TV star's ex-beau Scott Disick, father of Kourtney's children, is finding it difficult to adjust with Kourtney's serious romance with Travis.

Reportedly, Scott has distanced himself from Kourtney amid her affair with the drummer. While they are still cordial, when it comes to their children, they aren't communicating much, as per sources.

When Kourtney Kardashian Made it Official With Travis Barker

In January, a source confirmed to People that Kourtney Kardashian had found a new partner. The source at the time revealed that Kardashian and Barker have been "friends for a long time, but their friendship turned romantic.

The happy couple later made things official on Instagram during the Valentine's Day weekend by posting a hand-holding picture, which left fans stunned on social media.