Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Engaged: Why Did the Rapper Propose with a Diamond and Emerald Ring?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged after dating for over a year and a half. On Wednesday, Fox took to Instagram to announce their intimate proposal by sharing a video that took place on January 11. The footage shows Kelly getting down on one knee in a location special to the couple as Fox stood in shock with her hands over her mouth.

Interestingly, Kelly proposed the 35-year-old actress with a diamond and emerald ring. And there is a reason behind the singer proposing with a two-stone ring instead of a traditional engagement ring that generally has one stone.

Two Stones of Love

Moments after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly aka Colson Baker, the rapper took to Instagram to share a video to give a closeup of the engagement ring and then revealed the reason behind having two stones instead of the traditional one.

The video shows Fox flaunting her emerald and diamond engagement ring. Kelly explained the reason behind having two stones by captioning the post, "I know tradition is one ring, but I designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love."

He also included the date of his proposal to the Transformers alum: "1-11-2022." The ring, which has been designed by British designer Stephen Weber, told Vogue that MGK "wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself."

Unconventional Event

Fox and Kelly's engagement is undoubtedly the first big event of the year with both proposing each other in the most unconventional manner. In a seven-second video posted by Kelly, Fox was seen flashing the gorgeous ring with two gemstones on her hand. The jewels were held up by two entwining silver-colored bands.

Prior to that, the actress posted a video that shows Kelly getting down on one knee in as Fox stood in shock with her hands over her mouth. Fox is then seen dropping to her knees and allowing the rapper to place the engagement ring on her finger. The lovebirds then wrapped their arms around one another and shared a kiss.

And then they drank each other's blood under the same banyan tree where love blossomed a one-and-a-half years ago.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," wrote Megan.

"Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma. Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him."

"....and then we drank each other's blood 1.11.22," concluded the actress.

Fox and Kelly's engagement was being speculated for a while, particularly after close friends, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's got engaged in October last year.