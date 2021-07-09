The anti-racist concert 'Live Together' carried out by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs landed in controversy for including NCT Dream in the line-up. Two members from the boy group had sent their wishes on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and this has not gone well with the Korean netizens.

The Context

China is accused of committing human rights abuses against the Uyghur's community in China's western region of Xinjiang. It is facing allegations of suppressing ethnic Muslims and sending them into internment camps and birth-control initiatives.

It is reported that about 1 million Muslims have been detained and used as forced labour.

Netizens Claim

Korean netizens are not happy with Chenle and Renjun, the Chinese members of the NCT Dream, for wishing the CCP when it is involved in human rights violations against ethnic groups. So, many have slammed the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs for including the group and now demanding for the removal of the group from the line-up.

Live Together is scheduled to be held on 31 July.

The anti-racist concert titled Live Together is jointly organized by a joint campaign of the MOFA (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization). It is an online event aimed to promote an anti-racism message.

Brave Girls, MONSTA X, Ailee and Dynamic Duo are some of the groups who will be performing at the event.

However, neither the government nor the NCT Dream has reacted to the issue.

Johnny Suh's Post

Meanwhile, Johnny Suh, a member of the NCT Dream, has shared his excitement over being part of the group. He wrote, "Hi this is NCT Johnny. I am joining the #LiveTogetherChallenge against racism after being nominated by the Korea Foundation and Chairman Geun Lee.

He wrote, "The Live Together Challenge is an anti-racism campaign between UNESCO and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea which began with the purpose of solidarity and inclusion of the international community to cope with hate crimes that are becoming serious due to the prolonged C word. Join the #LiveTogetherChallenge that wants racism and hatred to disappear!"