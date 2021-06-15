MOMOLAND, ITZY, ASTRO and NCT DREAM Join 2021 Dream Concert Celebrity Lineup

Korea Entertainment Producer's Association (KEPA) has announced the celebrity lineup of the 2021 Dream Concert along with the event date. Popular K-Pop bands, like MOMOLAND, ITZY, NCT DREAM, AB6IX, ASTRO, and Oh My Girl will perform during the 27th annual music show. The event is scheduled to be held on June 26.

Earlier, the association members were planning to follow the traditional format and organize an offline concert. They have now decided to follow the new social distancing guidelines announced by the government last week and focus on an online event. According to the association members, they will not interfere with the government restrictions.

The members of KEPA also revealed that they are looking forward to sending a message of hope and support to the K-Pop fans across the globe through the online concert. This musical event is expected to encourage all Korean music lovers who are missing their lives.

Check out the Complete Celebrity Lineup of 2021 Dream Concert below:

Popular K-Pop boy bands A.C.E, AB6IX, ASTRO, CIX, NCT DREAM, Golden Child, and Wei have confirmed their performances for the 27th annual concert. Girl groups joining the event are Aespa, ITZY, Dream Catcher, MOMOLAND, Oh My Girl, LABOUM, Brave Girls, Weki Meki. Rapper ONE, and singers Kim Jae Hwan, Ha Sung Woon, and Forte Di Quattro will also join the celebrity lineup of Dream Concert this year.

The annual musical program will also feature the performances of rookie artists AleXa, ARIAZ, DKB, DRIPPIN, HOT ISSUE, Kingdom, PIXY, Sinchon Tiger, and T1419.

How to Buy Tickets for 2021 Dream Concert and Where to Watch it Live Online?

The ticket sales for the 27th annual concert will begin on Tuesday, June 15, at 2 pm KST. K-pop fans from across the globe can buy them via Interpark, and they can enjoy concert life online through the platform Live Connect.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this is not the first time Dream Concert is being held online. Last year also the event was held online as a two-day event. The first annual Dream Concert was held in May 1995 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. Singers Lee Bon and Kim Seung Hyun hosted it.