Secrets of many South Korean stars are revealed, thanks to one of the most popular reality shows, The Running Man. This time, however, it is the show's constant cast actor Lee Kwang Soo, whose secrets are out.

Speaking about the recent episode of Running Man, Kim Jong Kook opened up about many secrets about actor Lee Kwang Soo.

Yang Se Chan mistook Shin Hye Seon for someone older

It all began when Running Man cast member, Yang Se Chan, spoke about mistaking actress Shin Hye Seon's age and treated as 'noona' (elder to him). The reason for this conclusion was that she was taller than him! To this, Jeon So Min replied saying if Shin Hye Soon is older than Yang Se Chan then Lee Kwang Soo should be considered as grandpa.

Reacting to this, Yang Se Chan said that Kwang Soo has a grandpa's butt... and stopped the sentence midway. This led to everyone on the show laughing out loud. Kim Jong Kook stepped in and explained about a film where Lee Kwang Soo had to show his naked backside.

Playing a young poker player in Tazza

This was a scene from the movie Tazza: One-Eyed Jack. Jong Kook asked people, "Please make sure to watch it (the movie)." The movie was released in 2019 and was directed by Kwon Oh-kwang. It had Park Jung-min, Ryoo Seung-bum, Choi Yu-hwa, Yoon Je-moon, Woo Hyun and Lee Kwang-soo playing the major roles.

The story revolves around a young poker player who loses everything against big jackpot. He joins a poker team, which is led by legendary poker player One-eyed Jack, to save himself from loan sharks. But a small error not only puts the entire team in jeopardy and how it turns into a life and death situation forms the rest of the story.

Watch the trailer of the movie here:

Lee Kwang Soo had met with an accident on February 15 when he was riding a car on a private visit. He sustained a fracture on his right ankle and underwent surgery on February 18. The actor will not be taking part in the shooting of Running Man till he recovers completely. Lee Kwang Soo has been a part of Running Man since 2010. Kwang Soo is in a relationship with actress Lee Sun-bin since July 2018.