The Producing Director (PD) of Running Man Jung Chul Min is all set to leave one of the most successful and popular shows of the Korean entertainment industry after helming it for over 10 years. He will be shooting for the last time on the sets of the Running Man on February 18. As per SBS's announcement, assistant PD Choi Bo Pil will be the captain of the ship after Chul Min leaves the show.

Chul Min has been the PD for the show since 2010 from the time it premiered for the first time. He will be bidding goodbye to the show not because of any differences, but to take a break. As reported in Soompi, Chul Min said that it was not easy to come up with new topics every week. He also said that he had requested for a long break to help him receive new inputs and ideas.

The new PD Choi Bo Pil has earlier worked in the hit shows Healing Camp, Fantastic Duo. The Running Man has not only made a name in Korea but also is popular overseas. From Jung Yong Hwa to Ji Chang Wook, Lee Seung-Gi to Kim Woo Bin, here are 10-star celebrities who took part in the Running Man show.

1. Jung Yong Hwa

Musician, singer-songwriter, record producer and actor Jung Yong Hwa is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Kpop band CNBLUE.

2. Choi Si Won

Choi Si-won is a singer, songwriter, model, and actor. He is popular as a member of boy group Super Junior.

3. Kim Hyun Joong

This South Korean actor, singer and songwriter was a member of the boy band SS501. He also proved his acting skills in dramas including Boys Over Flowers, and Playful Kiss.

4. Kim Soo Hyun

This popular actor is well known for his roles dramas including Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star and also movies The Thieves (2012) and Secretly, Greatly.

5. Lee Seung Gi

Actor well known for his tough action sequences in Vagabond and magical abilities in The Korean Odeyssy was a part for Running Man show.

6. Lee Dong Wook

Actor and model Lee Dong Wook became popular with leading roles in dramas including My Girl, Scent of a Woman, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Life, and Touch Your Heart.

7. Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin who recently made an entry into Korean entertainment industry after recovering from nasopharynx cancer is well known for his performance in White Christmas, The Heirs, Friend: The Great Legacy, Uncontrollably Fond and others.

8. Gong Yoo

Gong Woo of the Goblin fame is known for his roles in dramas Coffee Prince and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. His performance in films Silenced, Train to Busan and The Age of Shadows was also much appreciated.

9. Park Seo Joon

Currently, the name that is trending due to ongoing drama Itaewon Class, Park Seo-Joon is well known for his performance in dramas including What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Hwarang, She Was Pretty, Fight My Way.

10. Ji Chang Wook

Also known as the heartthrob, Ji Chang Wook is well known for his action dramas Healer, K2, Whirlwind Girl 2 as well as romantic dramas Empress Ki, Suspicious Partner and Melting Me Softly.