South Korean actor Lee Kwang Soo met with an accident this weekend and will be taking a break from ongoing reality show Running Man, say reports. The news of the actor's injury came to light much later than the incident. According to reports, Kwang Soo will undergo surgery today.

Reportedly, Lee Kwang Soo was hit by a car on February 15, when he was on a personal schedule. Kwang Soo's agency King Kong by Starship put out a statement regarding the actor's health condition and his commitments.

King Kong by Starship's statement

"Hello. This is King Kong by Starship. On the afternoon of February 15 (Saturday), Lee Kwang Soo, who was going somewhere in his car as part of his personal schedule, was hit by a car violating traffic signals. After receiving a detailed examination at a hospital close by, he was diagnosed with a fracture in his right ankle.

Lee Kwang Soo is currently taking steps to be hospitalized and is receiving treatment. As a result, he will not be able to take part in his scheduled activities, and we ask for your understanding. We will be monitoring his progress, and he will focus on receiving treatment for his recovery," says the statement from actor's agency.

Lee Kwang Soo is a friend with Song Joong Ki

The 34-year-old Lee Kwang Soo is known for his performance in television series City Hunter, Innocent Man, Secret Love, It's Ok It's Love, The Girl Who Sees Smells, Entourage , Live and others. Since the shooting of Innocent Man, Lee Kwang Soo is considered as one of the best friends of Song Joong Ki. Kwang Soo is one of the regular cast members of the popular variety show Running Man since 2010. The actor is in relationship with actress Lee Sun-bin since July 2018.

Kwang Soo started his career in South Korean entertainment industry as a model in 2007. His debut was 2008 sitcom Here He Comes. Later, he took part in the second sitcom High Kick Through the Roof. Apart from series Kwang Soo has acted in a number of films including Battlefield Heroes, The Scent, A Wonderful Moment, Collective Invention and more. In 2014 he played his first major role on the silver screen in the movie Confession.