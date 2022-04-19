Kendall Jenner's Graphic Boo*b Tank Top Showing Free Nip*les Make Fans go Gaga

Victoria secret model turned entrepreneur Kendall Jenner has been in the spotlight for her sultry Instagram updates lately. The diva, who recently made fans go crazy by sharing a fully naked photo of herself on social media has once again taken the internet by storm with a racy picture on her official IG handle. In the latest social media update, Jenner is seen sporting a graphic tank where she just casually freed the nipples. Well, technically, she didn't flash her boobs.

Jenner donned a NSFW crop top that featured a black-and-white photo of totally bare breasts. She paired the racy outfit with distressed jeans to click a mirror selfie with her iPhone, which had a green case with a trendy phone charm attacked to its side. Jenner flaunted her toned waistline in the picture that has already garnered much attention from her Instagram fans.

Well, this isn't the only time the young model leaving fans drooling with her sexy photo online. In an earlier post this weekend, Jenner had shared another boob-related picture on the photo-sharing platform only to promote her tequila brand 818. The model went half-naked to pose topless wearing nothing but a blue thong while holding the bottle of tequilain her hand for the X-rated snap.

Seeing Jenner in the hot ensemble, fans took to her Instagram account to leave their comments. Out of her 231 million followers on Instagram, one of Jenner's followers wrote, "You are amazing." Another said, "take a shot ! take a shot ! lol" while a third commented on her bo*bs saying, "Yo i thought you flat."

Earlier, Jenner had clarified that she doesn't have bo*bs like her celebrity sisters - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, as they are curvier than her.

"My sisters are a lot curvier than me, they have boobs and I don't have boobs," the model had stated during an interview with The Telegraph in 2019.

Kris Jenner Wants Kendall to Start A Family?

Jenner, who is the only Kardashian without a kid yet has revealed that mom Kris Jenner wants her to start a family with boyfriend Devin Booker.