Kendall Jenner's Breasts Are Fake? Social Media Users Claim Model Had Secret Boob Job

When it comes to plastic surgeries and boob job, the Kardashians are the frontrunners. And as per rumors, Kendall Jenner is following the path of sister Kim Kardashian. Some fans on social media claim that Kendall Jenner had a boob job to enhance the size of her breasts. But is it true?

Kendall, who doesn't shy away from sharing hot photos of herself in see-through dresses flaunting her nip*les with her fans on Instagram, is making heads turn with a picture from a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Kendall went braless in a see-through minidress and fans think the Victoria Secret model had a secret plastic surgery makeover which made her breasts look fuller than before. Kendall, 26, showed off her toned figure in the skintight white and blue printed dress at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Kendall's fuller bo*bs were put on display as she sizzled in the body-hugging outfit, which she teamed with stylish sunglasses and heels. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was seen attending a party at Tao in Las Vegas where her brand of tequila 818 was being served.

Kendall faced speculation of having had a boob job last month as the reality star was snapped looking bustier than usual at the time she visited 818 Tequila's bar at REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles, according to The Sun.

Moreover, this isn't the first time Kendall drawing attention for her looks, the modelling sensation had earlier grabbed attention to her pout as her lips looked larger than normal when she was photographed during the Super Bowl 2022.

Kendall Jenner Goes Fully Nude on Instagram

In February Kendall took the internet by storm with her naked photo on Instagram. The diva posted an eye-popping fully nude picture, which now has over 50 thousand comments and millions of likes and views on her official social media handle. Kendall's nude snap has left fans drooling on the internet. She has a whopping 229 million fans following her on Instagram.

