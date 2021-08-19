OnlyFans Releases 'Safe For Work' OFTV App on Apple, Google Devices to Clear X-Rated Image

OnlyFans, which gained much attention for its x-rated content during the pandemic, has launched a 'safe for work' app on Apple and Google devices called OFTV.

This new app is set to give access to several videos of OnlyFans biggest stars but there won't be any nudity involved. Moreover, this new app has been launched by OnlyFans only to clean the site's image as a pornographic video-showing platform.

The company has partnered the initiative with ex-porn star Mia Khalifa, who has featured in a number of free-interview videos available on the new OFTV app.

According to reports, the platform where celebrities, influencers, and content creators can directly monetize is currently available for download on iOS and Google Play.

The ad-free app that was launched in January has over 800 SFW videos from OnlyFans creators. Video of cooking tutorials, yoga routines, and interviews of celebrities are accessible on the new OnlyFans app.

However, this week the company is set to market the app for the first time to people who aren't existing customers of the X-rated platform OnlyFans.

OnlyFans CEO Tim Stokely assured that there's no adult content on the new OnlyFans launched app OFTV. He said that the content on the platform is not being monetized and that there's no direct impact on the creators' income.

Both App Store and Google Play prohibit pornography, but platforms with user-generated content such as Reddit allow its users to post NSFW content as long as it is labeled as such and the content is hidden by default. However, as of now, OnlyFans doesn't have the approval to be on Apple's App Store or Google Play.

From well-known Hollywood actors and singers to social media influencers and sex workers, everyone was using the existing OnlyFans site to post racy videos to earn millions.

Former Disney actors Bella Thorne and Bhad Bhabie created huge buzzes on the X-rated site as they earned millions just hours after joining the so-called adult content site. Other models such as Demi Rose Mawby, the world's hottest weather girl Yanet Garcia, Asian-American beauty Jojo Babie have also joined OnlyFans to make money via sharing sexy nude photos and videos through fan subscriptions.

Moreover, Disney princess Bella Thorne did share non-adult content on the OnlyFans account last year, however, she was slammed by some of her fans for doing so. "I just don't get who they think their audience is going to be," wrote one Twitter user who further expressed that nobody was going to go out of their way to watch some non-adult content by adult content creators.