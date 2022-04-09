Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck Are Engaged, Actress Shows off Diamond Ring in Latest Video Announcement on Instagram

Lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally taking the next step in their relationship as the actress shared a video showing off a Diamond ring which means they are now officially engaged.

JLo posted the 13-second video on her official Instagram handle saying that there's a "major announcement" in her caption. However, her actor fiance was missing in the video clip, which has racked up thousands of likes and views within hours after it was uploaded online.

Moreover, Lopez got emotional in the video which shoed her sobbing and staring at her beautiful green-hued diamond ring. JLo's viral engagement video started with a blank shot and a close-up of her engagement ring before revealing her face.

The Super Bowl performer is obviously seen shedding tears in the videos as she gazes at her beautiful emerald and diamond sparkler while dressed in a green shirt, a knitted cardigan with minimal makeup.

"Jennifer was just in Los Angeles for a couple of days," according to a source reports People. "She spent time with Ben. They have kept in touch every day since their Montana trip," the source further revealed to People.

JLo and Affleck made their relationship public last year in July. The adorable couple went Instagram official while on a European vacation in honor of the On the Floor singer's 52nd birthday.

Since then, the celebrity couple has been spotted attending red carpet events and also going on trips together. The lovebirds started seeing each other in early 2002 after having met on the set of Gigli.

Both Affleck and Lopez have children with their ex partners. The actor has three children: Samuel, 10, Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez has twins Max and Emme, both 13 with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.