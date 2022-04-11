Kim Kardashian Second Sex Tape: Is ex Boyfriend Ray J Planning To Leak Another 'Incredibly Intimate' Video?

Kim Kardashian has once again grabbed attention with her legal stunts. The diva has reportedly hired lawyers to prevent her ex-boyfriend Willie 'Ray J' Norwood, her partner in the controversial sex video, from leaking X-rated recordings.

The American businesswoman also known as Kimberly Noel Kardashian was exposed after her ecstasy-fueled antics with her then-boyfriend on her 22nd birthday in Cabo San Lucas in 2002, were notably released in a 41-minute sex DVD titled Kim Kardashian, Superstar in 2007 by exclusively Vivid Entertainment.

A source revealed to The Sun on April 10 that the KUWTK star knows that Ray J had made other X-rated tapes of them together. The source also said that some of those tapes could be "incredibly intimate" adding that the famous media personality has told lawyers, "Over my dead body is this happening again."

It's also unknown if the threatening and explicit footage was part of the alleged second sex tape bought from Kardashian's ex-bf Ray J by her estranged third hubby Kanye 'Ye' West, according to reports.

"I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself. I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 am in the morning...She cried when she saw it. You know why she cried when she seen it on the laptop? Because it represents how much she's been used. It represents how much people didn't love her, and they just saw her as a commodity," the rapper, 44, revealed during an interview with Hollywood Unlocked on January 24.

The next day Kardashian disputed the existence of a second sex tape. "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen," her representative told media.

Reportedly, Kardashian bagged more than $20 million by selling her infamous sex tape with Ray J. However, the raunchiest footage was allegedly deleted from the final explicit video clip, as claimed by a celebrity porn broker.

Moreover, Hollywood's most notorious sex tape broker Kevin Blatt in an exclusive interview with The Sun revealed that he got the chance to buy the scandalous tape in 2006 from Ray J, describing Kardashian's ex-beau as "eager" to make a deal.

However, Kardashian remains firm in her belief that a second sex tape doesn't exist. "After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform," her representative further said.

Meanwhile, Mississippi-born R&B artist Ray J also took to Twitter on January 26 and wrote, "This needs to end. I also have kids," in response to the SKIMS CEO's legal stunts.

