Ken Griffin: Citadel Founder Pauses Donations to Harvard University Over Campus Antisemitism Row

Ken Griffin, the founder of hedge fund Citadel, has taken a major decision regarding his support for Harvard University amid recent controversies surrounding the handling of anti-Semitism on campus.

Griffin announced his decision to pause all donations to Harvard during his appearance at the Managed Funds Association conference in Miami on Tuesday.

Griffin expressed his dissatisfaction with Harvard's response to the issue, reportedly describing students at the university as "whiny snowflakes."

Despite his decision to halt donations, Griffin left open the possibility of reconsidering his support in the future, stating, "I'd like that to change and I have made that clear to members of the corporate board. But until Harvard makes it very clear that they're going to resume their role as educating young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I'm not interested in supporting the institution."

As a prominent alum of Harvard, having graduated in 1989, Griffin has been a generous benefactor to the university, with donations totaling over $500 million.

Last year alone, he donated $300 million, resulting in significant recognition, including the naming of the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences after him and the financial aid office at Harvard College.

Griffin's decision to pause donations to Harvard marks a notable stance among high-profile donors. Concerns about the university's handling of anti-Semitism and its leadership crisis have prompted other notable figures, such as billionaire Len Blavatnik, to withhold further contributions.

Blavatnik announced his decision to stop donating to Harvard following its response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. Similar actions have been taken by other prominent donors, including billionaires Leon Cooperman, who ceased donations to Columbia University, and Marc Rowan, who urged donors to withhold donations to the University of Pennsylvania.