Incident at Times Square: Tennis Star Martina Navratilova Reacts to Video of 11-Year-Old Verbally Attacking Rabbi

In a shocking incident that unfolded at New York City's iconic Times Square and was later shared on Twitter (Now X), renowned tennis star Martina Navratilova expressed her dismay. The disturbing video captured an 11-year-old Muslim girl verbally attacking Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, urging him to "kill yourself" over the issue of a "free Palestine".

The video, which has amassed over 7.3 million views and sharp reactions from netizens since its posting at 10:34 am ET on Sunday, December 24, reveals a heated exchange between Rabbi Shmuley Boteach and the young girl. Rabbi Shmuley took to social media to share the unsettling encounter, stating that the girl, accompanied by her family, confronted him and verbally assaulted him due to his Jewish identity. The incident included a physical element, with a small child allegedly kicking Rabbi Shmuley while the girl continued her verbal assault.

Rabbi Shmuley decried the incident as a manifestation of rising anti-Semitism, not just in the United States but globally. Expressing concern over the dangerous nature of such incidents, he called for collective efforts to combat this growing issue.

In the video, Rabbi Shmuley informs the girl that he plans to report the incident to the police. However, the girl remains unapologetic, responding, "I'm not sorry." The girl's mother, seemingly amused, defends her daughter's actions and laughing at Rabbi, emphasizing her young age, saying, "She is 11."

Martina Navratilova, reacting to the video, expressed her sadness and labeled the situation as "pretty sad." She particularly criticized the mother's reaction, describing it as "pathetic."

The incident sparked a wave of condemnation in the comments section of Rabbi Shmuley's post, with many users expressing disbelief at the young girl's behavior and calling for appropriate consequences. Some users highlighted the impact of hate being instilled in young minds, while others questioned the absence of police intervention despite the nature of the incident.

As the video continues to circulate, it serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address and combat incidents of hate and bigotry, particularly when they involve young individuals. The incident underscores the broader issue of rising anti-Semitic sentiments that demand collective action to ensure a more tolerant and inclusive society.