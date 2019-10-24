Earlier this year, the rumor mill started churning out reports that Keanu Reeves would play the villain in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw." Turns out, the "John Wick" star was being eyed to play the leader of the terrorist group, Eteon, but could not take on the role due to scheduling commitments, as confirmed by Dwayne Johnson.

However, just because he wasn't part of "Hobbs & Shaw" doesn't mean he won't appear in a "Fast and Furious" movie. As a matter of fact, the actor has spoken to writer Chris Morgan for a possible role in a future movie in the action-packed franchise. Morgan has penned the script for six of the "Fast and Furious" movies as well as "Hobbs and Shaw."

In a recent interview promoting the spinoff's home release, Morgan revealed the discussion he had with Reeves about his involvement in the franchise.

"I sat down with him and we're talking about. I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time," he told Screen Rant. "We're just trying to find... the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure."

In "Hobbs & Shaw," the director of Eteon was revealed as a faceless, disembodied voice, which leaves the door open for Reeves to join the "Fast and Furious" universe.

Reeves has a lot on his plate as he's currently working on "John Wick: Chapter 4," "The Matrix 4," and "Bill & Ted Face the Music" so working out the schedule to add him to a "Fast and Furious" movie will be an uphill task, especially taking into account that there are a lot of actors involved.

But, if it does work out, Reeves will join an action-heavy cast that includes Johnson, Jason Statham, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and Michael Rooker. Rapper Cardi B and Latin popstar Ozuna were recently confirmed as the latest additions to the cast of the film's upcoming ninth installment, "Fast and Furious 9."