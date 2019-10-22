Latin pop star Ozuna is the latest addition to the cast of the ninth movie in the "Fast and Furious" franchise. This addition to the team comes days after American wrestler, John Cena wrapped up shooting for his part in the movie. Vin Diesel took to his Instagram handle to confirm the news of roping in the Latin pop star in the ninth instalment of 'Fast and Furious'.

The post shared by Vin Diesel on October 21 reads," As you know, we have often found great talent in the music industry to cross over into film. They are expected to leave all the accolades at the door to embrace the character with integrity... and that is exactly what Ozuna has done. Very proud of your work and role in Fast 9! Pa Mi Gente! All Love, Always...#Fast92020 #YoungSantos #Ozuna#Fatherhood."

The Puerto Rico singer will also lend his voice to the movie's soundtrack, reports suggest. Ozuna who won two 2019 Latin American Music Awards last week and has also been nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy Award for the song 'Baila Baila Baila'. The Latin pop star had earlier featured in a rom-com 'Que Leon' that was released in the year 2018. He will also feature in its sequel 'Los Leones' which is currently in pre-production.

Justin Lin, director of 'Fast and Furious 6 is now helming the ninth instalment of action-thriller 'Fast and Furious' with Vin Diesel playing the role of Dominic Toretto. The movie also features Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ''Ludacris'' Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel. The screenplay for the movie has been written by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello.

Produced by Universal Pictures, 'Fast and Furious 9' is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.