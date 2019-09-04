Actor Keanu Reeves has a lot to look forward to for the foreseeable future. From movies to video games, "The Matrix" star has committed to a lot of upcoming projects, some of which will extend into 2020. What can fans expect to see from the "John Wick" actor?

Recently, he scored a voice acting role as Duke Caboom in 2019's "Toy Story 4," which he earned in quite an unconventional way. Upon completion of the Pixar movie, the performer showed no signs of slowing down, as it was quickly announced that he would also be returning to his famous role of Neo in "The Matrix" trilogy. Currently, "The Matrix 4" is said to be in pre-production.

Reeves, 54, is also slated to work on the upcoming video game, Cyberpunk 2077. In the game, both his likeness and voice acting skills will be seen. As of right now, it is set for an April 16, 2020 release date.

"Bill & Ted 3" is also on the way, according to Screen Rant. This upcoming film will serve as a follow-up to 1989's " Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" and 1991's science-fiction comedy "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey." The newest addition to the franchise has reportedly completed filming.

Aside from the aforementioned efforts, he is also set to return as the main character in the upcoming film "John Wick: Chapter 4." The action-adventure movie will open on May 21, 2021.