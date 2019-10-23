American rapper, Cardi B is all set feature in the ninth instalment of the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. This addition to the movie comes days after Latin pop star Ozuna and American wrestler, John Cena's roles were confirmed in the movie. 'Fast and Furious 9' will be Cardi B's first movie after her big-screen debut in the 100 million dollar grossing drama 'Hustler'. However, Cardi's role in 'Fast and Furious 9' is still undisclosed.

The franchise's star Vin Diesel who is playing the lead role in the movie has posted a video with Cardi in the UK sets on photo-blogging site, Instagram. In the video, Cardi is heard saying, "I'm tired, but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one."

Cardi B made her film debut with Hustlers that also features Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhard in the lead and the movie was directed by Lorene Scafaria. Among her other ventures is Rhythm + Flow, a show on giant streamer Netflix where she teamed up with Chance The Rapper and TI to judge a 10-part hip-hop talent search. The show premiered on the giant streamer on October 9 this year.

Justin Lin, director of 'Fast and Furious 6 is now helming the ninth instalment of action-thriller 'Fast and Furious' with Vin Diesel playing the role of Dominic Toretto. The movie also features Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ''Ludacris'' Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel.

The screenplay for the movie has been written by Dan Casey from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Produced by Universal Pictures, 'Fast and Furious 9' is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22, 2020.