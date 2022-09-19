Kate Winslet Rushed to Hospital after Fall While Filming on Set of Lee Miller Biopic in Croatia

Kate Winslet had to be rushed to hospital this weekend after she seriously injured her leg on the set of her new film in Croatia. The accident happened when the actress was filming the historical drama movie Lee in which she played the title role and had to be transported to the hospital to ensure that she was fine.

The 46-year-old actress, who in the movie portrays legendary American photojournalist Lee Miller, fell while filming in the Kupari village. Photos obtained by the Croatian media show Winslet arriving at Dubrovnik Hospital in a black van with a group of people. According to reports, she is doing fine now.

Winslet in Pain

According to reports, Winslet was in extreme pain after falling on the set and the crew believed that she had broken her leg. However, doctors examined her and said that she can soon resume shooting. A representative for the screen star told MailOnline: "Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production."

"She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week."

The Oscar winner will play photographer Lee Miller In the movie that focuses on Miller's life, which includes her work as a war reporter for Vogue during World War II. Josh O'Connor, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough, and Marion Cotillard are all part of the cast for the film directed by Ellen Kuras.

Winslet was announced as the film's lead in 2020.

The actress recently wrapped up filming on James Cameron's Avatar sequel, for which she went to extreme lengths, including holding her breath underwater for seven minutes.

Challenging Role

Lee particularly is one of the most challenging roles for Winslet. The movie will chronicle the photojournalist's life and experiences as she heads to the front lines of World War II in an effort to reveal the horrifying truths about the Nazis.

She then learns the reality about her own past as she travels.

Kuras, teh film's director, was also the cinematographer of Kate's 2004 hit film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, which also starred Jim Carrey.

"A woman I admire tremendously and whom I am so thrilled to be playing in this film. An extreme lover, thinker, life liver, cook, Vogue cover girl, war correspondent, icon, mother," Winslet, who is also producing the film, had previously said of her role.

That said, Winslet was in excellent form as she filmed underwater sequences for her new Avatar movie part earlier this month. The role demanded her to re-enter a water tank to film underwater scenes for the part after becoming hypothermic earlier.

Winslet, well is best known for playing Rose in Titanic, spent months filming the moving 1997 movie in the ocean, which made her sick. Even then, the actress has excelled in her current part in the Avatar prequel The Way Of Water.

"My first words [when I resurfaced] were, 'Am I dead?' Yes, I thought I died," she told Observer magazine.

Although not everything went according to plan, Winslet explained that her husband Ned Rocknroll, real name Edward Abel Smith, had trained with her underwater.

"You have to have someone there â€“ Ned trained with me and he got quite good at the breath holding as well, but he did... black out," she added.

Kate's feat also beat Tom Cruise's record for the longest breath-hold by over a minute.