Hollywood actress Kate Winslet had several times revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio is his best friend in the industry. During Winslet's hard times, Leonardo has always extended his helping hand, and when the actor won the Academy Award in 2017, it was Winslet who stood beside him, at a time when several celebrities boycotted the award ceremony citing discrimination towards black actors.

The friendship of Kate and Leonardo began during the filming of James Cameron's Titanic, and during the filming, the actress apparently did a trick to make Leo comfortable while acting in a particular scene.

When Kate Flashed Leo Everything

In Titanic, director James Cameron beautifully shot several romantic scenes featuring Kate and DiCaprio, and it includes the iconic drawing sequence where the actress appeared completely nude.

Interestingly, this particular drawing sequence was the one James Cameron planned to shoot with Kate and DiCaprio initially. As Kate came to know that she needs to appear in front of Leo completely naked, she apparently took a very radical decision. While meeting Leonardo for the first time, Kate was wearing a coat, and suddenly, she flashed Leo everything.

"After finding out that she had to be naked in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet decided to break the ice, and when they first met, she flashed him," says a trivia of Titanic, published in IMDB.

Was Kate in a Romantic Relationship with Leo?

After the long shooting sequence of Titanic, both Leonardo and Kate became good friends, and the actor duo had several times revealed that they never had a romantic relationship. After Titanic, Kate and Leo acted together in the film Revolutionary Road, released in 2008, and this movie featured the duo as a married couple. Interestingly, when Kate was named the Best Actress in the Golden Globe, the first person she hugged was DiCaprio, and the second was her husband.

When Kate's mother died of cancer, the actress apparently faced the mental trauma of her lifetime. Later, Kate revealed that it was Leo who saved her from despair.