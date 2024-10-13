Kanye West's Former Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Accuses Him of Drugging and Raping Her at Diddy's Party in an Explosive Lawsuit

Kanye West's former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, has accused him of drugging and raping her at a party hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs. Pisciotta filed an 88-page lawsuit on October 11, making shocking new claims against the controversial rapper. This marks another round of serious accusations against West, who had previously been sued by Pisciotta in June for alleged sexual harassment, stalking, and wrongful termination.

West, also known as Ye, counter-sued Pisciotta, who worked for him between 2021 and 2022. He dismissed her earlier claims, calling them "baseless" and accusing Pisciotta of "blackmail and extortion." Despite these counterclaims, Pisciotta has not yet filed a defense to West's statements.

The new lawsuit brings additional details, including accusations that West harbored a disturbing obsession with sex. Pisciotta claims that West expressed a fetish for sleeping with the mothers of his romantic partners, including his wife Bianca Censori's family. The lawsuit also touches on Pisciotta's claim that West trafficked women into the U.S. for sexual purposes through his connections with major brands like Adidas and Gap.

A particularly disturbing detail in the lawsuit is Pisciotta's accusation that West drugged and raped her years before she started working for him. According to Pisciotta, this assault took place at a party co-hosted by Kanye West and Diddy at a Santa Monica studio. The party, which Pisciotta attended as a guest of a musician client, allegedly turned into a nightmare after West insisted that everyone drink if they wanted to stay. Pisciotta says she drank the beverage West handed her and soon felt disoriented, slipping into what she describes as "an altered and highly impaired state."

Her recollection of the night is foggy after consuming the drink, but the lawsuit claims that Pisciotta later realized she had been drugged and raped. In her lawsuit, she recounts that her musician client, who was also at the party, refused to discuss what had happened the next day. Pisciotta believes this was due to trauma and shock.

The lawsuit also details a confession that Pisciotta claims West made in the final weeks of her employment. According to her, West admitted to drugging and raping her years before she became his assistant.

The case has raised fresh concerns about West's past behavior, with Pisciotta also labeling him as an "anti-Semitic bully" in the lawsuit. She accuses him of exploiting his power and connections for nefarious purposes, adding to the long list of controversies surrounding the rapper.

West has faced public backlash for several years due to his erratic behavior, controversial statements, and allegations of misconduct. Pisciotta's latest claims bring new gravity to the situation, further tarnishing his reputation as both an artist and public figure.

As the legal battle unfolds, it remains to be seen how both sides will address the accusations in court.