Russian Teacher Who Romped with 15-Year-Old Student was Blackmailed by Teen's Mother Afterwards for Cash

A female Russian teacher admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student and claimed he and his mother started blackmailing her afterwards.

The teacher, identified as only Svetlana K, 22, told police she seduced the pupil and the two engaged in sexual intercourse in the back of her car and also at her home, as reported by Daily Star.

Teacher Alleged the Student, His Mother Demanded More than $10K or Said They Would 'Report Her to the Police'

The 22-year-old from Penza, Russia, claimed she was sent demands for cash by the youngster and his mother following the sex acts, and was initially told to hand over one million roubles ($10,840), otherwise they would "report her to the police."

Later, the boy's mother agreed to reduce the amount to 250,000 roubles ($2,710), the teacher alleged. She claimed an agreement had been made to pay in instalments, which she did for several months.

Teacher Turned Herself In to the Cops After She was Unable to Pay the Student, Mother



The mathematics teacher - despite paying for some months - eventually "grew tired" of the blackmail and could not afford it on her salary. She instead handed herself into the police.

The teacher admitted to the sexual wrongdoing with the underage boy and complained of "extortion" by the mother and her son. She was immediately charged with "seduction or corruption of minors" and "depraved acts."

If convicted, she faces up to three years behind bars as law enforcement officials begin examining the blackmail claim.