Adria Sheri English: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Forced Women to Engage in Sexual Activity with Guests in Drug-Fueled Parties, Claims Dancer

Just before Sean 'Diddy' Combs faced federal charges for racketeering and sex trafficking, adult entertainer Adria Sheri English filed a shocking lawsuit against the hip hop mogul. Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty, has used various names over the years, with 'Love' being one of the latest.

However, based on the content of English's lawsuit, filed on July 2, she likely wouldn't associate him with such a positive title. "The things I was forced to do still haunt me to this day," English told The New York Post. In her lawsuit and a criminal complaint, she alleges that Diddy forced her into having unwanted sexual encounters with his party guests.

Forcing Her to Have Sex with Strangers

"I anticipate testifying in New York's Federal Court to help ensure Diddy is imprisoned for life," she added. As stated in the complaint and by English's Miami attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, she started working as a go-go dancer at Diddy's Hamptons parties during 2004 and 2005.

English, who had already experience working at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club and occasionally performed under the stage name Omunique, claims in the lawsuit that things took a turn around the third party.

"She goes back to work at the party, seemingly as a go-go dancer," Mitchell-Kidd told The New York Post, based on English's claims in the suit. "Then Mr. Combs directs her to have sex [with one of the guests]. That was the first time she was required to perform sex acts at a party."

Sources told the outlet that the sexual element was like a separate event within the main party. By around 2 a.m., "the parties would essentially thin out. And then everybody who was still there was kind of with the s–t, if you will. As it got later and later, the people who remained were about the debaucherous activities," said Mitchell-Kidd.

Detailing these alleged events, which are also mentioned in the lawsuit, Mitchell-Kidd said, "My client and others engaged in sex acts and [there was] possibly more open drug use. It was more prevalent and nobody's trying to hide it. That's when [Adria] would be directed to have sex with this person, sex with that person."

"There were security guards where the bedrooms were. Then, as stated in the complaint, English claims she had "forced sexual intercourse" with a guest.

As to why English agreed to it, Mitchell-Kidd recalled her saying, "I didn't know what to do. I was kind of there by myself."

Explaining, Mitchell-Kidd said, "She knew how powerful Mr. Combs was. So, essentially, she just obliged."

Diddy Is Still Powerful

A hip hop insider, who wished to remain anonymous and voiced concern that Diddy, despite being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center awaiting trial, still holds influence, said that "going along with it" was simply what people did around him.

"He had [English] under his thumb," said the source. "That was his thing. There was a fear of being blackballed and having your career ruined if you did not play with him. That was the way he operated to get what he wanted."

The drinks provided were unlikely to lower English's inhibitions. "They started giving her alcohol," Mitchell-Kidd explained, "which she later discovered to be laced with drugs because of its effects on her."

The lawsuit claims that certain liquor bottles were tainted with illegal drugs, and female staff at the party were encouraged to consume from those bottles.

Later, at a party in Miami 2008, the sexual demands became too much for English. She claims in her lawsuit, "Defendant Combs used his power and influence to threaten and intimidate Plaintiff to continue participating in Defendant Combs' corrupt sex and drug trafficking organization."

Following an incident where she again alleges being ordered to sleep with party guests, English claims she became "belligerent" with Diddy, leading his security to escort her out of the party.

During the party, "she got an attitude [saying] 'you're forcing me to do all this sex work. I don't know that I really want to do this. You're not really compensating me, and I don't want to do it anymore.'

"Mr. Combs, she said, gave her this look like, how dare you embarrass me at my party. And she got really afraid. Shortly thereafter, security came and said to her, 'Hey, we're going to take you to another location.' As a punishment, they sent her to a hotel," Mitchell-Kidd said, rather than allowing her to stay at the house on Star Island.

After English filed her lawsuit, Diddy's attorney, Jonathan Davis, issued a statement to Fox News, saying: "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone."