Kanye West-Julia Fox's Intimate Photos Flood Internet, Is the Rapper Trying to Make Kim Jealous?

Kanye West and Julia Fox has confirmed their romance with hot photos and a magazine interview. The rapper and his new flame shared their budding relationship with the world on Thursday with PDA-heavy pictures, where the two could not keep their hands off each other.

The Italian-American actress, 31, had been on multiple dates with the Grammy-winning Donda rapper, including a trip to New York City. According to the publication, Fox revealed she had an instant connection with West after she had met him on New Year's Eve.

"His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night," the Uncut Gems actress revealed. "We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play. Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously, "Fox further said, according to reports.

Taking over the Michelin star restaurant, Kanye directed an entire photo shoot for Fox in front of other patrons. Fox said that everyone at 'Carbone' loved the stunt and cheered them while it was happening.

In addition to providing the recap of their whirlwind romance, the new Hollywood couple also shared some photos of them intimately embracing and kissing while lying on the floor of a hotel dressing room.

Is Kanye Using Fox to Make Kim Jealous?

Fox even explained their chemistry with hopes of being together with the Grammy winner in future, according to the interview piece.

"Everything with us has been so organic. I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox said.

However, it's too early to predict whether West and Fox's relationship would last or if they are even serious. Runaway rapper's romance with the Uncut Gems actress appears to be another attempt to make Kim jealous. However, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum isn't taking the bait as she thinks Kanye is simply 'desperate'.

Commenting on West-Fox's newly developed romance, a source had recently stated, "Kim thinks it's comical Kanye went from begging her to come back to showcasing his new girl all over the city within days. She knows it's not serious and is just typical hijinks from Kanye."

"Kim thinks it's another desperate attempt to make her jealous. She honestly doesn't care, she's very over him at this point so his little game isn't working," the source further added.