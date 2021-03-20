Keeping Up With The Kardashians Final Episode Features Kim and Kanye's Divorce?

Keeping up with the Kardashians is coming to an end and the show's last season is what fans across the world have been looking forward to watching. There have been several speculations about whether Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce will be featured in the last episode of the much anticipated season of the reality TV series. Fans are quite excited to see if the marital problems of the famous celebrity couple will be discussed on Television.

According to reports, a source revealed that the final storyline of the show will heavily feature Kim and Kanye marriage problems. The source also mentioned that the couple's relationship will be highlighted 'vigorously' in the final episodes of the last season of KUWTK, which has entertained fans around the world since its debut on the TV screen.

"They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems," the source said adding although everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won't screen until later in 2021," according to reports. The source further told the media that the Kardashians intends to end the TV show with a bang.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West End of Decade-Long Relationship

In January, Kim Kardashian was in talks with her husband about a divorce. There were various reports that Kim and Kanye West have been spending much of 2020 separately at the couple's home in Calabasas while Kanye at his ranch in Wyoming. Kim was fed up with her marriage and the divorce announcement was imminent at that time.

It was later reported that Kim had hired celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and the couple was in settlement talks. According to a source close to Kim Kardashian, the diva convinced Kanye West to live separately so that she could sort out the divorce.

While the divorce was yet to be filed Kanye West was in talks running for the president alongside Donald Trump and Joe Biden and saying other crazy things which Kim had had enough of. In February Kim Kardashian officially filed for divorce marking the end of the couples decade-long relationship.

KUWTK

Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. The TV series gave insight into the lives of the Kardashians and revealed various secrets pertaining to the family and their relationships. The last and final KUWTK episodes will be in the 20th season of the reality show.