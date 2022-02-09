"I Saw Kanye's D**k': Reality Star Makes X-Rated Confession About Kanye West

US reality star Adriana de Moura is not hesitating to share intimate details about rapper Kanye West in a clip that has been launched online. de Moura has confessed to allegedly seeing West's penis in a preview clip of next week's episode of The Real Housewives of Miami while chatting with Larsa Pippen about their taste in men.

Shortly after her co-star Pippen revealed she's into guys who are tall, dark and handsome, de Moura said, "I saw Kanye's d**k before." She further went on to reveal that "It's big and it's thick." However, Pippen, 47, who was once close pals with West's estranged wife Kim Kardashian, wasn't much thrilled with Moura's comments.

Pippen clapped back at de Moura saying, "I'm not bringing up your friends, so maybe you shouldn't bring up my friends," to which the latter argued, "He's a public figure!" Later the video clip shows both the ladies screaming at each other and telling each other to "shut the f**k up."

While it's unclear from the video clip whether Pippen and her co-star de Moura are able to settle their argument, Fans of The Real Housewives of Miami on social media can't wait to see what happens next.

Talking to social media, one person tweeted, "Reasons why you all shouldn't sleep on the real housewives franchise," while another said, "OMFG I I neeeeed next Thursday to come already."

Meanwhile, West is yet to publicly respond to de Moura's X-rated claims. The rapper's representative did not immediately return to media's request for comment.

Kanye West and Julia Fox Are in An Open Relationship

West aka Ye often makes headlines for his PDA-packed romance with actress Julia Fox, 32, and his ongoing drama with ex Kardashian, 41, amid their separation. According to an exclusive Page Six report, the rapper and actress Fox are currently in an open relationship. Sources close to the couple, revealed that the two celebrities are also dating other people.

"Their bond transcends typical norms because they're evolved beings who just want each other to be happy," a source close to Fox said adding, "There is no jealousy or bad vibes."

Donda Rapper Dating Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Chaney Jones

Another insider revealed that, the Donda rapper, is "openly seeing" Instagram model Chaney Jones, who look a lot like his ex- Kardashian. The two were spotted together in Los Angeles Monday night.

On the other hand, the Uncut Gems star, 32, is reportedly talking to a mystery man, whose identity is yet to be revealed.