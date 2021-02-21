Kang Daniel has narrowly missed an opportunity to beat Jimin in the Idol Brand Reputation for individuals in the month of February. Thus the latter has retained his numero uno position which he has been enjoying for over two years now.

Jimin Still Number 1

Jimin has occupied the top place with a brand index reputation for the February month, Korean Business Research Institute tells in his latest update. He has scored a brand index reputation index of 10,940,994, a 36.47 percent rise compared to the previous month. "Surpass," "perfect," and "release" are some of the popular keywords associated with him.

Kang Daniel has secured second place after his brand reputation saw a staggering 92.35 rise compared to January. He almost ended Jimin's unbeaten run by garnering a brand index reputation of 10,679,813, just 261,181 points lesser than the BTS member.

Cha Eun Woo from Astro has landed in third place after his reputation saw an 84.27 percent increase since January. He has scored a brand index reputation of 9,987,639.

Blackpink's Jennie and BTS' V are in the fourth and fifth places, respectively, with brand index scores of 7,950,412 and 7,470,102, respectively.

Blackpink's Rose (7,337,914), TVXQ's Yunho (6,956,882), BTS's Jungkook(6,693,677), BTS' Jin(6,598,470) and MAMAMOO's Hwasa (6,350,050) are in the next five positions.

Check out the Top 30 Rankings:

1) BTS's Jimin

2) Kang Daniel

3) ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo

4) BLACKPINK's Jennie

5) BTS's V

6) BLACKPINK's Rosé

7) TVXQ's Yunho

8) BTS's Jungkook

9) BTS's Jin

10) MAMAMOO's Hwasa

11) Super Junior's Kim Heechul

12) BTS' Suga

13) BTS's J-Hope

14) BLACKPINK's Jisoo

15) BTS's RM

16) TWICE's Jeongyeon

17) EXO's Baekhyun

18) BLACKPINK's Lisa

19) LOONA's Chuu

20) Park Ji Hoon

21) GFRIEND's Sowon

22) HOTSHOT's Ha Sung Woon

23) (G)I-DLE's Miyeon

24) Red Velvet's Seulgi

25) IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju

26) NCT's Jungwoo

27) Oh My Girl's Seunghee

28) NCT's Jaehyun

29) Oh My Girl's Arin

30) IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

On a monthly basis, the Korean Business Research Institute comes up with a comprehensive report on brand reputation based on media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community indexes of the popular Korean stars using big data.