The rise in 'deep fake' videos, created using artificial intelligence to trick the human mind, is making people do crazy things. From stars to the general public, everyone seems to be taking advantage of the yet unknown and advancing technology.

In a video that has gone viral on the internet, John Krasinski seamlessly takes over Chris Evans' role as Captain America from the famous movie 'Avengers'. Krasinski, who starred in 'The Office', has already proven himself as an action star in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on Amazon and also the horror flick 'A Quiet Place'.

Reportedly, Krasinski was on the final shortlist of contenders to play the role of Captain America: The First Avenger, but actor Chris Evans bagged the offer to play the title hero in the end. According to a report published in CJNET, an impressive deepfake video was posted on YouTube on Sept. 23 by Shamook which gives a glimpse of what Krasinski could have offered by playing the character of Captain America instead of Evans in Avengers. Deepfakes are video forgeries that make people step into other people's shoes and allow them to do or say things that aren't true. Deepfake software has made manipulated videos accessible and increasingly harder to detect as fake.

Several other deepfake videos have appeared in recent times. Deepfake videos like 'Nixon' announces NASA Apollo 11 disaster, Bill Hader becomes android T-1000 in Terminator 2, Kylo Ren proposes to Rey in Pride and Prejudice and Brad Pitt replaces Tommy Wiseau in The Room has made headlines in several media platforms.

What are Deepfakes?

Deepfakes are mostly known for swapping faces of people from one video to another. They first appeared in 2018 and quickly became famous worldwide after they were used to modify adult videos to feature faces of Hollywood celebrities including actors and politicians. The videos are made with deepfake technology, a type of application that uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithms to manipulate videos.