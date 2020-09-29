Nikole Mitchell, who became a modelling sensation after abandoning church life to earn millions on adult content platform Onlyfans, is making headlines on several media platforms lately. The pastor-turned-stripper has no regrets living a life that she has desired ever since she was a young girl. She's now celebrating the anniversary of living an unleashed life. Taking to her official Instagram account, Mitchell shared a sizzling picture from her photoshoot captioning it, "It was a year ago today that I embarked on a journey of full self-expression."

In her latest update the mother of three also shared her excitement over the fact that she became an overnight sensation after her interview with the New York Times went viral. Mitchell took a bold decision of changing her career to join the OnlyFans adult site after living life as a pastor in the church. She recently took to her social media account to laud her own act of finding the courage to live the life she had always wanted being brought up in a conservative home.

In her very lengthy Instagram post, the mother-of-three encouraged other people to follow their own dreams. She said: "Trust yourself, step into the unknown and let that tug lead you all the way home" because "you will not be disappointed." She further said that the experience of finding one's joy is so worth it as everyone deserves it. "Happy One Year Anniversary to me to living fully unleashed & expressed," Nikole congratulated herself on her own journey so far. Unlike any other models or adult actress, Nikole Mitchell is leading a meaningful life. The Pastor-turned-stripper is also a life coach and a motivational speaker.

The 36-year-old modelling sensation was brought up in a strict Baptist family with strong, stereotypical gender roles. After choosing the path away from church life to do what she loved and make the kind of money she always dreamed of, Nikole started her modelling career. She has done several nude and bikini photoshoots that has garnered much attention on social media platforms.

