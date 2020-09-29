Tracee Ellis Ross is suddenly trending on social media. If you are wondering why the Black-ish star has grabbed so much attention since the past two days, then it's because she has been linked with the famous One Direction singer Harry Styles. Yes, according to rumours an unknown source said that the couple had been in a relationship with each other. Reportedly, Tracee Ellis Rose and Harry Styles met on Instagram. Reports have it that the rumoured couple was seeing each other during the December 2019 look Late Late Show with James Gordon.

Ellis Ross and Harry Styles met on Instagram, as the actor explained on The Late Late Show With James Corden in December 2019. She said Harry started liking her pictures initially and that she was like, "Who is this Harry Styles?" She further said, "And then I started commenting on your pictures. I was like, 'When is he gonna perform in L.A.?' And you were like, 'This weekend. Do you wanna come?' And I was like, 'I do sir," according to a report published on a leading digital platform. However, Harry Styles who hosted the show confirmed that Rose was coming to his show, but gave no indication that they were in love. He said that Rose was simply looking for him as she was just crazy about his songs," according to the report.

Being the daughter of legendary Motown songstress Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross has been exposed to the spotlight since the time she was very young. Meanwhile, neither Tracee Ellis Ross nor the One Direction singer has made any statement regarding the subject so far. Tracee Ross has been linked with several people over the years, but she's has kept her relationships under wraps and private life very secretive.

Earlier reports suggest that Ross is dating Kenya Barris, the 'Black-ish' creator. The 47-year-old actress has never been officially married, and she has been candid in the past about wanting to keep her personal life a private affair.

