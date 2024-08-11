"Jin Effect": Gucci Website Crashes After BTS Star Named Global Ambassador

Gucci's website experienced an unexpected crash following the announcement of BTS member Jin as their new global ambassador. The news sparked an overwhelming response from BTS fans, known as ARMY, leading to a surge in website traffic that temporarily brought the site down.

On August 8, Gucci revealed Jin as the brand's latest face, joining the ranks of other high-profile ambassadors. The announcement triggered a frenzy among fans, who rushed to the website, causing it to crash due to the unprecedented volume of visitors.

This isn't the first time that Jin's influence has had such an effect. A similar incident occurred when Jin was named the brand ambassador for FRED, a luxury jewelry brand. After the announcement, FRED's website also saw an unusual spike in traffic, resulting in a temporary crash. Fans quickly dubbed this phenomenon the "Jin Impact," highlighting the singer's immense influence.

Following the site crash, BTS ARMY took to social media to share their reactions. Many fans humorously warned other brands to prepare their websites for the "Jin Effect," as they predicted similar traffic surges in the future.

Jin's Reaction to Joining Gucci

Jin has a long history of wearing Gucci, often praising the brand's iconic style. In a statement to WWD, Jin expressed his excitement about joining Gucci as a global ambassador. "It is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house," he said, joining other ambassadors like Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, and Jay Park.

BTS Jin's Recent Achievements

In addition to his new role with Gucci, Jin recently made headlines by becoming the first Korean singer to participate as a torchbearer for the Paris Olympics 2024. Jin kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum, an event that was widely celebrated by fans.

BigHit, BTS's agency, shared a photo of Jin holding the torch, dressed in white athleisure, on X, formerly known as Twitter. Jin expressed his gratitude to his fans, stating, "I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. To the ARMYs who made this possible, I want to express my sincere gratitude."

A viral video from the event showed organizers playing Jin's song "Super Tuna" before the ceremony, much to the delight of fans who gathered to cheer him on. The Paris Olympics 2024 began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11. South Korea has sent 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports.