BTS Jungkook: First K-Pop Soloist with 3 Simultaneous Spotify Global Top 10 Hits

BTS member Jungkook has achieved a milestone on Spotify's global top 10 chart by becoming the first South Korean solo artist to have three songs concurrently in this coveted ranking. This notable news was confirmed by his agency on a recent Sunday. Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," and his second digital single, "3D," have claimed the top positions, securing the No. 1 and No. 9 spots, respectively, on Spotify's daily top song global chart, released on Saturday, according to BigHit Music.

Jungkook has also lent his talents to The Kid LAROI's latest track, which clinched the No. 10 position on the chart. This is a significant achievement for Jungkook, making him the inaugural K-pop solo artist to have three songs concurrently in the top 10 of Spotify's global chart.

Jungkook's journey to this significant accomplishment predates the official release date of his much-anticipated solo album, scheduled for November 3. He has already secured a prominent place as the most-streamed Korean soloist of all time on Spotify, a well-known music streaming platform. This feat is particularly remarkable given the intense competition in the music industry.

Jungkook's presence on Spotify's charts can be attributed to the remarkable success of his digital singles, including chart-toppers like "Seven," "3D," and "Dreamers," among others. These tracks have collectively garnered an impressive 2.8 billion streams, firmly establishing Jungkook's reputation as a musical force to be reckoned with.

The dedicated fan base of BTS, affectionately known as the "BTS ARMY," wasted no time in celebrating Jungkook's remarkable achievement. Fans from around the world expressed their pride and enthusiasm.

One supporter remarked, "The fact that Jungkook is already the MOST streamed K-pop soloist in Spotify's history before his own album is one of the most significant achievements to date. This milestone comes just two weeks ahead of the release of his solo album and with only seven songs." Another fan added, "Jungkook received his Spotify page in February 2022 with the release of 'Stay Alive.' Yesterday, after just 20 months and with only seven songs, he became the #1 most-streamed Korean and K-pop soloist in Spotify's history. So proud!"

Jungkook initiated his solo venture in July 2023 with the release of the digital single "Seven." This marked the start of an exciting chapter in his career, setting the stage for the significant milestones that followed. Subsequent to his solo debut, the versatile artist released his second single, "3D." Additionally, he collaborated on the single "Too Much" with fellow musicians, including The Kid Laroi and Central Cee.

Looking ahead, Jungkook's highly-anticipated first solo album, titled "Golden," is slated for release on November 3, 2023. This announcement has ignited further excitement among his devoted supporters. Furthermore, Jungkook is preparing for his inaugural solo concert in Seoul on November 20, an event of great significance for his fans and a pivotal moment in his solo journey. Jungkook's remarkable ascent continues to captivate fans and make history in the music industry.