Tragic Loss: Enchanting, Former Gucci Mane Artist, Dies at 26 from Withdrawals and Fentanyl Overdose

Enchanting, a 26-year-old former artist of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records, has tragically passed away. Radric Delantic Davis, known as Gucci Mane, announced her death on social media on Tuesday, June 11th.

Channing Nicole Larry, known professionally as Enchanting, signed with 1017 Records in 2020. During her time with the label, she featured on three compilation albums. Unfortunately, her rising career was cut short when she passed away after being taken off life support in a hospital.

New York's Hot 97 radio station reported the sad news, and The Shade Room received a statement from her management team. The representative revealed that Enchanting's death was reported due to withdrawals and fentanyl overdose. "She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best, and I did everything I could to help her; she tried," they said. She is the second Gucci Maine artist died within two years. Earlier Big Scar also died of drug overdose.

According to her 1017 Records profile, which remains active on the label's website, Enchanting began pursuing music around the age of 18, focusing on her craft after graduating high school. She spoke about her early struggles in finding her style, feeling like she "sounded like a little baby" initially. "I had to get comfortable with my voice," she said. "Staying in the studio and constantly recording helped me find the style I can be good at." She described her unique sound as "Trap-n-Blues," aiming to connect with listeners on a personal level. "Other people can relate to the things I say. I might help somebody through any situation; they can listen to me and find peace," she continued.

In a 2021 interview, Enchanting shared details about her life. She described herself as an "army brat" born in Germany, with Fort Worth, Texas, as her home. She also lived in Atlanta up to the fifth grade. Gucci Mane expressed his grief on Instagram, captioning a photo of her, "So sad to have to say R.I.P to such a great young lady, a true star. We gone all miss you Chant."

False reports of her death circulated on June 10th, but once confirmed, tributes poured in from fans and friends. Enchanting's profile remains on the 1017 Records website, showcasing her journey and contributions to music. Her previous album, "Luv Scarred/No Luv," and her song "He Can't Reach," featured on season 2 of HBO's "Rap Sh!t" soundtrack, showcased her talent and potential.

Enchanting's untimely death is a significant loss to the music community. Her efforts to overcome her struggles and her contributions to music will be remembered. The outpouring of tributes highlights the impact she had on those who knew her and appreciated her artistry. Gucci Mane and 1017 Records have lost a bright, young talent who had much more to offer.