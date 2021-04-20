OnlyFans Model Misha Montana Suffers Stroke, Jokes She Would Give Hand Jobs Using Left Arm

Model Misha Montana, who previously hosted the reality show '2 Russians 1 America', is now admitted to hospital and is in the intensive care unit after she suffered from a stroke in her sleep and is undergoing treatment.

The Los Angeles-based model had started her OnlyFans account making her followers pay a premium to see exclusive pictures and videos of her. Now, her co-host of the reality show Ivan has launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist her on her medical and hospital expenses.

Ivan said that Misha woke up in the morning feeling numb on her face and right arm, and was unable to formulate words while she intended to speak. After being admitted to the hospital, doctors revealed that she had an undiagnosed heart condition that turned to blood clots causing a stroke.

Her co-host Ivan reported that Misha is now recovering and is in good spirits and said, ''Misha is one of the strongest people I know. This is not a setback for this fantastic lady, this is another opportunity for her to show the world her human side as well as the strength of a positive mindset,'' he said to the AVN.

Misha Shares Her GoFundMe Page On Instagram Asking Fans To Donate

The model took to Instagram asking her fans to donate and help her pay the hospital bills and the replies are all positive and supportive towards her cause in the 'Misha Montana Stroke Relief Fund'.

Also, Misha spoke to AVN about her situation and joked that her right arm is still recovering from being paralyzed and would soon become an expert in giving left handed hand jobs. ''I'll just get better at left-handed hand jobs,'' she joked and continued, ''I have a positive outlook about making a comeback after a stroke, I'm determined to.''

The GoFundMe goal is set at $20,000 and $1,355 has been collected at the time of writing with 18 donors donating generously to help the model. Those who donated left positive and uplifting comments on the page wishing Misha a speedy recovery and hoping she gets back to her normal life as soon as possible.