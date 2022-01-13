Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged, This is How Rapper MGK Proposed the 'Till Death' Actress [VIDEO]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged! Yes, you have heard it right. The actress and the rapper have finally put a ring on their relationship in a private proposal on January 11. The Till Death actress shared the happy news with fans on Instagram with a video of MGK getting down on his knee to propose to her.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox captioned the video on Instagram.

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him. And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood," she continued.

MGK also shared his proposal video and captioned, "Beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me."

MGK Specially Designed the Ring With Stephen Webster To Propose Fox

Speaking of the engagement ring, MGK said that he knew the tradition is one ring, but he had specially designed it with renowned jeweler Stephen Webster to be two. The ring is made of emerald and diamond. MGK revealed that the emerald is Fox's birth stone while the diamond is his birth stone.

Moreover, Fox and MGK shared a passionate kiss after the rapper put the ring on her finger under the banyan tree that holds much significance to their relationship, which officially started in July 2020.

Fox and MGK became one of the most talked-about Hollywood couples ever since they started dating. From their romantic Instagram photos and captions to their PDA-filled public appearances, the duo became the talk of the town every time they were spotted together at red carpet events.

This is How MKG proposed Fox: Video