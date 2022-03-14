Indian Students Who Died in Horrific Road Accident in Canada Were All Above 20-Years-Old

Five Indian students have lost their lives in a horrific road accident, as reported by the Canadian police. Local press in Canada reported that the accident took place in Southern Ontario's Quinte West city on Highway 401 on Saturday, March 13, 2022. According to reports, the students were all found dead at the accident spot and all were between the age of 21 and 24.

Ajay Bisaria, who is the High Commissioner of India to Canada has called the incident a "heartbreaking tragedy" in his tweet. "Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims," he wrote.

Moreover, through his tweet, he has also informed that the Indian team in Toronto is in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also mourned the death of the five young students from India in the foreign land.

He tweeted, "Deeply mourn the passing away of 5 Indian students in Canada. Condolences to their families. Pray for the recovery of those injured. @IndiainToronto will provide all necessary support and assistance."

Names of the students who died in the Canada road Accident

The students have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Karanpal Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, and Mohit Chouhan. Authorities said all the deceased were students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas.

Reportedly, the students were traveling west in the passenger van when their vehicle collided with a tractor trailer in the wee hours on on Saturday. Media report suggest that the driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt. However, two other passengers, who were severely injured, were rushed to a nearby hospital following the crash, according to police.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident even though no charges have been laid on anyone yet. This accident is the second tragic incident involving nationals from India in Canada in three months.

Read more