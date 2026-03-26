iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026: Everything to Know About 13th Annual Star-Studded Ceremony [WATCH]

- iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 26).
- Hosted by Ludacris, the 13th annual award ceremony will be broadcast live on FOX and available on iHeartRadio stations across the US, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app.
- Taylor Swift, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alysa Liu will make special appearances on stage during the star-studded event.
The official countdown for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 has begun. With only a day left for the 13th annual award ceremony, music lovers worldwide are looking forward to some amazing stage performances from world-renowned artists and bands. Curiosity is also building up about the winners of this year.
The organizers have already teased an absolute epic show this year. It will celebrate the most-played songs and artists of last year on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. The glam event will also offer a preview of this year's upcoming hits, along with surprise collaborations and guests.
From date and time to venue and live streaming details, here is everything you need to know about the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026.
When are the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?
The 13th annual award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 26) from 8:00 pm EST.
How to Watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?
The star-studded award show will be broadcast live on FOX and available on iHeartRadio stations across the US, as well as on the free iHeartRadio app.
Who is Hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?
Rapper Ludacris, whose real name is Christopher Brian Bridges, will host the glam event this year. He will receive the iHeartRadio Landmark Award 2026 for his contribution to the music industry. The rapper will also take the stage on fire this year with his live performance. While sharing his excitement about hosting the event, Ludacris teased a night full of surprise moments and special performances.
Who is performing at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?
The performers lineup for this year includes Kehlani, RAYE, Alex Warren, Lainey Wilson, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and TLC. There will also be special appearances from Taylor Swift, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, John Mellencamp, and Alysa Liu.
Mellencamp will receive the iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Miley Cyrus will take home the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Alex Warren will be honoured with the iHeartRadio Breakthrough Artist of the Year Award.
Who is nominated for the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026?
The organizers have introduced three new award categories. They are the favorite K-pop collab, the favorite debut album, and the favorite TikTok dance. The winners in these three categories, along with the other eight categories, including favorite Broadway debut, best lyrics, best music video, favorite on-screen, favorite tour photographer, favorite soundtrack, favorite tour style, and favorite tour tradition, will be determined based on fan voting. Social voting began on Thursday, January 8, and closed on Thursday, March 19, at 11:59 pm EST.
The nominees for this year were announced on Thursday (January 8). Taylor Swift topped the nomination list with nine nods, followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Alex Warren with eight nominations each. The other nominees with multiple nominations are Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Ella Langley, GloRilla, Grupo Frontera, HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Jelly Roll, JENNIE, j-hope, KATSEYE, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Linkin Park, LISA, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, Morgan Wallen, Myles Smith, RAYE, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots, and Zara Larsson.
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Nomination List:
Song of the Year
- Anxiety by Doechii
- Good News by Shaboozey
- Love Somebody by Morgan Wallen
- luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- MUTT by Leon Thomas
- Ordinary by Alex Warren
- Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else by Benson Boone
- Stargazing by Myles Smith
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Benson Boone
- Chris Brown
- Jelly Roll
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lady Gaga
- Morgan Wallen
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Pop Artist of the Year
- Alex Warren
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Tate McRae
- Taylor Swift
Pop Song of the Year
- Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- Ordinary by Alex Warren
- Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
Best New Artist (Pop)
- Alex Warren
- Jessie Murph
- Myles Smith
- Ravyn Lenae
- sombr
Duo/Group of the Year
- HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
- Linkin Park
- Maroon 5
- Shinedown
- Twenty One Pilots
Best Collaboration
- All The Way by BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman
- APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
- luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- Timeless by The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti
- WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Country Song of the Year
- After All The Bars Are Closed by Thomas Rhett
- Good News by Shaboozey
- Liar by Jelly Roll
- Love Somebody by Morgan Wallen
- Whiskey Drink by Jason Aldean
Country Artist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
- Chase Matthew
- Ella Langley
- Hudson Westbrook
- Josh Ross
- Zach Top
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA
- NOKIA by Drake
- Outside by Cardi B
- The Largest by BigXthaPlug
- WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- Cardi B
- GloRilla
- Kendrick Lamar
- Playboi Carti
- Tyler, The Creator
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
- MOLIY
- PLUTO
- Real Boston Richey
- YKNIECE
- ZEDDY WILL
R&B Song of the Year
- Burning Blue by Mariah the Scientist
- Folded by Kehlani
- MUTT by Leon Thomas
- Residuals by Chris Brown
- SOMEBODY LOVES ME by PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake
R&B Artist of the Year
- Chris Brown
- Kehlani
- Leon Thomas
- Mariah the Scientist
- SZA
Best New Artist (R&B)
- Jenevieve
- Kwn
- Leon Thomas
- Mariah the Scientist
- Sailorr
World Artist of the Year
- Ayra Starr
- Jackson Wang
- JO1
- MOLIY
- Tyla
Alternative Song of the Year
- Back To Friends by sombr
- Ensenada by Sublime
- One Eyed Bastard by Green Day
- Stargazing by Myles Smith
- The Contract by Twenty One Pilots
Alternative Artist of the Year
- Cage the Elephant
- Green Day
- Linkin Park
- Sublime
- Twenty One Pilots
Best New Artist (Alternative)
- almost monday
- Gigi Perez
- Lola Young
- Role Model
- sombr
Rock Song of the Year
- Afterlife by Evanescence
- Bad Guy by Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya
- Dance, Kid, Dance by Shinedown
- Even If It Kills Me by Papa Roach
- Heavy Is the Crown by Linkin Park
Rock Artist of the Year
- Linkin Park
- Papa Roach
- Shinedown
- Sleep Token
- Three Days Grace
Best New Artist (Rock)
- Architects
- Poppy
- Return to Dust
- Sleep Theory
- Spiritbox
Dance Song of the Year
- Blessings by Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas
- In My Arms by ILLENIUM & HAYLA
- No Broke Boys by Disco Lines & Tinashe
- Save My Love by Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION
- Won't Be Possible by Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys
Dance Artist of the Year
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- John Summit
- Martin Garrix
- Tiësto
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
- Angel by Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos
- DEGENERE by Myke Towers & benny blanco
- DtMF by Bad Bunny
- Qué Pasaría... by Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny
- Soltera by Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- J Balvin
- Karol G
- Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
- Alleh
- Beéle
- De La Rose
- Dei V
- Louis BPM
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Amor Bonito by Luis Angel "El Flaco"
- El Amor De Mi Vida by Calibre 50
- Flores by Xavi
- Hecha Pa' Mi by Grupo Frontera
- Lejos Estamos Mejor by Eden Muñoz
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Alejandro Fernández
- Carín León
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Luis Angel "El Flaco"
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
- Clave Especial
- Edgardo Nuñez
- Los Dos De Tamaulipas
- Óscar Maydon
- Oscar Ortiz
K-pop Artist of the Year
- JENNIE
- j-hope
- Jin
- LISA
- ROSÉ
K-pop Group of the Year
- ATEEZ
- BLACKPINK
- ENHYPEN
- Stray Kids
- TWICE
K-pop Song of the Year
- APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
- Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
- JUMP by BLACKPINK
- Killin' It Girl by j-hope feat. GloRilla
- like JENNIE by JENNIE
Best New Artist (K-pop)
- 82Major
- AllDay Project
- Cortis
- Hearts2Hearts
- Meovv
Songwriter of the Year
- Amy Allen
- Ashley Gorley
- Cal Shapiro
- Charlie Handsome
- Julia Michaels
Producer of the Year
- Andrew Watt
- Dijon
- Jack Antonoff
- Max Martin & Shellback
- Sounwave
Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category
- Ashley Graham for Chicago
- Cheryl Porter for & Juliet
- Durrell "Tank" Babbs for Hell's Kitchen
- Gabrielle Nevaeh Green for Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Jack Wolfe for Hadestown
- Kelsie Watts for Six! The Musical
- Lencia Kebede for Wicked
- Lizzy McAlpine for Floyd Collins
- Meg Donnelly for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
- Ne-Yo for Hell's Kitchen
- Tom Felton for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Trisha Paytas for Beetlejuice
Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Gnarly by KATSEYE
- GO! by CORTIS
- Happen To Me by Russell Dickerson
- JUMP by BLACKPINK
- like JENNIE by JENNIE
- Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson
- MONA LISA by j-hope
- Revolving Door by Tate McRae
- SPAGHETTI by LE SSERAFIM, j-hope
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
- Addison Rae for Addison
- Alex Warren for You'll Be Alright, Kid
- Audrey Hobert for Who's the Clown?
- Calum Hood for ORDER chaos ORDER
- Coco Jones for Why Not More?
- JADE for THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!
- JENNIE for Ruby
- LISA for Alter Ego
- Michael Clifford for SIDEQUEST
- Perrie for Perrie
- sombr for I Barely Know Her
- Tucker Wetmore for What Not To
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
- Anxiety by Doechii
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad Bunny
- Camera by Ed Sheeran
- Choosin' Texas by Ella Langley
- DAISIES by Justin Bieber
- Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI
- Man I Need by Olivia Dean
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- Ordinary by Alex Warren
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
- undressed by sombr
- WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- BAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad Bunny
- BORN AGAIN by LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
- Gabriela by KATSEYE
- JUMP bh BLACKPINK
- like JENNIE by JENNIE
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- Ordinary by Alex Warren
- Sapphire by Ed Sheeran
- Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix) by MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy
- The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift
- toxic till the end by ROSÉ
Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
- AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland for Building the Band
- Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good
- Bad Bunny for Happy Gilmore 2
- Becky G for REBBECA
- Ed Sheeran for ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience
- Jimin and Jungkook for Are You Sure?!
- Jonas Brothers for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie
- Karol G for Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful
- Lady Gaga for Wednesday
- LISA for The White Lotus
- Taylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era
- Zara Larsson for Up Close
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
- Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams
- Adam DeGross for Post Malone
- Anna Lee for Coldplay
- baeth for Tate McRae
- Chris Cornejo for Shakira
- Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry
- Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish
- Hyghly for The Weeknd
- Joshua Halling for Oasis
- Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE
- Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes
- Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD
Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category
- A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)
- F1 the Album
- Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack
- Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)
- Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack
- Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
- Bad Bunny for DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour
- Beyonce for Cowboy Carter Tour
- Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour
- BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour
- Dua Lipa for Radical Optimism Tour
- Ella Langley for Still Hungover Tour
- KATSEYE for Beautiful Chaos Tour
- Lady Gaga for The Mayhem Ball
- Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet Tour
- Tate McRae for Miss Possessive Tour
- Taylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour
- Zara Larsson for Midnight Sun Tour
Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category
- Benson Boone, Cover song
- Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage
- Billie Eilish, "when the party's over" silent loop
- Coldplay, Crowd cam
- Dua Lipa, Surprise guest
- Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest
- KATSEYE, "Gnarly" dance break
- Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night
- ROLE MODEL, Sally
- Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity "Juno" arrest
- Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage
- Zara Larsson, "Lush Life" star
Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category
- Blink by Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICE
- BORN AGAIN by LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE
- BUCK by Jackson Wang feat. Diljit Dosanjh
- Confessions by Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul Russell
- Dirty Work by aespa feat. Flo Milli
- ExtraL by JENNIE, Doechii
- EYES CLOSED by JISOO X ZAYN
- Illegal + SEVENTEEN by PinkPantheress, SEVENTEEN
- On My Mind by Alex Warren & ROSÉ
- Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) by j-hope, Miguel
- TOO BAD by G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .Paak
- WE PRAY (TWICE Version) by Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Nomination List:
Song of the Year
Anxiety by DoechiiGood News by ShaboozeyLove Somebody by Morgan Wallenluther by Kendrick Lamar and SZAManchild by Sabrina CarpenterMUTT by Leon ThomasOrdinary by Alex WarrenSorry I'm Here For Someone Else by Benson BooneStargazing by Myles SmithThe Fate of Ophelia by Taylor SwiftArtist of the Year
Bad BunnyBenson BooneChris BrownJelly RollKendrick LamarLady GagaMorgan WallenSabrina CarpenterTate McRaeTaylor SwiftPop Artist of the Year
Alex WarrenBenson BooneSabrina CarpenterTate McRaeTaylor SwiftPop Song of the Year
Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMIManchild by Sabrina CarpenterOrdinary by Alex WarrenPink Pony Club by Chappell RoanThe Fate of Ophelia by Taylor SwiftBest New Artist (Pop)
Alex WarrenJessie MurphMyles SmithRavyn LenaesombrDuo/Group of the Year
HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMILinkin ParkMaroon 5ShinedownTwenty One PilotsBest Collaboration
All The Way by BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey ZimmermanAPT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Marsluther by Kendrick Lamar and SZATimeless by The Weeknd ft. Playboi CartiWHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy RedCountry Song of the Year
After All The Bars Are Closed by Thomas RhettGood News by ShaboozeyLiar by Jelly RollLove Somebody by Morgan WallenWhiskey Drink by Jason AldeanCountry Artist of the Year
Jason AldeanJelly RollLainey WilsonLuke CombsMorgan WallenBest New Artist (Country)
Chase MatthewElla LangleyHudson WestbrookJosh RossZach TopHip-Hop Song of the Year
luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZANOKIA by DrakeOutside by Cardi BThe Largest by BigXthaPlugWHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy RedHip-Hop Artist of the Year
Cardi BGloRillaKendrick LamarPlayboi CartiTyler, The CreatorBest New Artist (Hip-Hop)
MOLIYPLUTOReal Boston RicheyYKNIECEZEDDY WILLR&B Song of the Year
Burning Blue by Mariah the ScientistFolded by KehlaniMUTT by Leon ThomasResiduals by Chris BrownSOMEBODY LOVES ME by PARTYNEXTDOOR & DrakeR&B Artist of the Year
Chris BrownKehlaniLeon ThomasMariah the ScientistSZABest New Artist (R&B)
JenevieveKwnLeon ThomasMariah the ScientistSailorrWorld Artist of the Year
Ayra StarrJackson WangJO1MOLIYTylaAlternative Song of the Year
Back To Friends by sombrEnsenada by SublimeOne Eyed Bastard by Green DayStargazing by Myles SmithThe Contract by Twenty One PilotsAlternative Artist of the Year
Cage the ElephantGreen DayLinkin ParkSublimeTwenty One PilotsBest New Artist (Alternative)
almost mondayGigi PerezLola YoungRole ModelsombrRock Song of the Year
Afterlife by EvanescenceBad Guy by Falling In Reverse ft. SarayaDance, Kid, Dance by ShinedownEven If It Kills Me by Papa RoachHeavy Is the Crown by Linkin ParkRock Artist of the Year
Linkin ParkPapa RoachShinedownSleep TokenThree Days GraceBest New Artist (Rock)
ArchitectsPoppyReturn to DustSleep TheorySpiritboxDance Song of the Year
Blessings by Calvin Harris feat. Clementine DouglasIn My Arms by ILLENIUM & HAYLANo Broke Boys by Disco Lines & TinasheSave My Love by Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAIONWon't Be Possible by Tiësto, Odd Mob & GoodboysDance Artist of the Year
Calvin HarrisDavid GuettaJohn SummitMartin GarrixTiëstoLatin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
Angel by Grupo Frontera & Romeo SantosDEGENERE by Myke Towers & benny blancoDtMF by Bad BunnyQué Pasaría... by Rauw Alejandro and Bad BunnySoltera by ShakiraLatin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
Bad BunnyFeidJ BalvinKarol GShakiraBest New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
AllehBeéleDe La RoseDei VLouis BPMRegional Mexican Song of the Year
Amor Bonito by Luis Angel "El Flaco"El Amor De Mi Vida by Calibre 50Flores by XaviHecha Pa' Mi by Grupo FronteraLejos Estamos Mejor by Eden MuñozRegional Mexican Artist of the Year
Alejandro FernándezCarín LeónFuerza RegidaGrupo FronteraLuis Angel "El Flaco"Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
Clave EspecialEdgardo NuñezLos Dos De TamaulipasÓscar MaydonOscar OrtizK-pop Artist of the Year
JENNIEj-hopeJinLISAROSÉK-pop Group of the Year
ATEEZBLACKPINKENHYPENStray KidsTWICEK-pop Song of the Year
APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno MarsGolden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMIJUMP by BLACKPINKKillin' It Girl by j-hope feat. GloRillalike JENNIE by JENNIEBest New Artist (K-pop)
82MajorAllDay ProjectCortisHearts2HeartsMeovvSongwriter of the Year
Amy AllenAshley GorleyCal ShapiroCharlie HandsomeJulia MichaelsProducer of the Year
Andrew WattDijonJack AntonoffMax Martin & ShellbackSounwaveFavorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category
Ashley Graham for ChicagoCheryl Porter for & JulietDurrell "Tank" Babbs for Hell's KitchenGabrielle Nevaeh Green for Stranger Things: The First ShadowJack Wolfe for HadestownKelsie Watts for Six! The MusicalLencia Kebede for WickedLizzy McAlpine for Floyd CollinsMeg Donnelly for Moulin Rouge! The MusicalNe-Yo for Hell's KitchenTom Felton for Harry Potter and the Cursed ChildTrisha Paytas for BeetlejuiceFavorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category
Abracadabra by Lady GagaGnarly by KATSEYEGO! by CORTISHappen To Me by Russell DickersonJUMP by BLACKPINKlike JENNIE by JENNIEMidnight Sun by Zara LarssonMONA LISA by j-hopeRevolving Door by Tate McRaeSPAGHETTI by LE SSERAFIM, j-hopeThe Fate of Ophelia by Taylor SwiftFavorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category
Addison Rae for AddisonAlex Warren for You'll Be Alright, KidAudrey Hobert for Who's the Clown?Calum Hood for ORDER chaos ORDERCoco Jones for Why Not More?JADE for THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!JENNIE for RubyLISA for Alter EgoMichael Clifford for SIDEQUESTPerrie for Perriesombr for I Barely Know HerTucker Wetmore for What Not ToBest Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category
Anxiety by DoechiiBAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad BunnyCamera by Ed SheeranChoosin' Texas by Ella LangleyDAISIES by Justin BieberGolden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMIMan I Need by Olivia DeanManchild by Sabrina CarpenterOrdinary by Alex WarrenThe Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swiftundressed by sombrWHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYEBest Music Video: *Socially Voted Category
Abracadabra by Lady GagaBAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad BunnyBORN AGAIN by LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYEGabriela by KATSEYEJUMP bh BLACKPINKlike JENNIE by JENNIEManchild by Sabrina CarpenterOrdinary by Alex WarrenSapphire by Ed SheeranShake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix) by MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent AddyThe Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swifttoxic till the end by ROSÉFavorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category
AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland for Building the BandAriana Grande & Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For GoodBad Bunny for Happy Gilmore 2Becky G for REBBECAEd Sheeran for ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical ExperienceJimin and Jungkook for Are You Sure?!Jonas Brothers for A Very Jonas Christmas MovieKarol G for Karol G: Tomorrow Was BeautifulLady Gaga for WednesdayLISA for The White LotusTaylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an EraZara Larsson for Up CloseFavorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category
Abby Waisler for Gracie AbramsAdam DeGross for Post MaloneAnna Lee for Coldplaybaeth for Tate McRaeChris Cornejo for ShakiraCynthia Parkhurst for Katy PerryHenry Hwu for Billie EilishHyghly for The WeekndJoshua Halling for OasisRahul Bhatt for KATSEYEThomas Falcone for Shawn MendesTom Pallant for YUNGBLUDFavorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category
A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)F1 the AlbumFrankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)KPop Demon HuntersNobody Wants This Season 2: The SoundtrackSinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)Springsteen: Deliver Me From NowhereTron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)Wicked: For Good – The SoundtrackZombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny for DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World TourBeyonce for Cowboy Carter TourBillie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The TourBLACKPINK for Deadline World TourDua Lipa for Radical Optimism TourElla Langley for Still Hungover TourKATSEYE for Beautiful Chaos TourLady Gaga for The Mayhem BallSabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet TourTate McRae for Miss Possessive TourTaylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras TourZara Larsson for Midnight Sun TourFavorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category
Benson Boone, Cover songBeyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stageBillie Eilish, "when the party's over" silent loopColdplay, Crowd camDua Lipa, Surprise guestJonas Brothers, Surprise guestKATSEYE, "Gnarly" dance breakLainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the nightROLE MODEL, SallySabrina Carpenter, Celebrity "Juno" arrestTate McRae, Fan cam on stageZara Larsson, "Lush Life" starFavorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category
Blink by Corbyn Besson & TZUYU of TWICEBORN AGAIN by LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYEBUCK by Jackson Wang feat. Diljit DosanjhConfessions by Flo Rida, HEESEUNG & JAKE of ENHYPEN, Paul RussellDirty Work by aespa feat. Flo MilliExtraL by JENNIE, DoechiiEYES CLOSED by JISOO X ZAYNIllegal + SEVENTEEN by PinkPantheress, SEVENTEENOn My Mind by Alex Warren & ROSÉSweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) by j-hope, MiguelTOO BAD by G-DRAGON feat. Anderson .PaakWE PRAY (TWICE Version) by Coldplay, TWICE, Burna Boy, Elyanna, TINI, Little Simz