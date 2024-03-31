iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 will take place with a worldwide live telecast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (April 1) at 8:00 pm EST. The 12th annual award ceremony will feature the live performances of artists from the music industry. It will also feature award presentations in multiple categories. Music lovers from across the globe, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the star-studded event live online.

People in the US can watch the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes on FOX. iHeartRadio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app will broadcast the award ceremony live online for music lovers in various parts of the country. According to the organizers, the award show will feature unforgettable events for the viewers.

Here is how to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and Japan.

Live Stream Details and Performances

The annual award ceremony will begin with Yellow Carpet arrivals on Monday (April 1) at 5:30 pm EST. Otezla will present The Carpet Live! It will feature artists from the music industry showcasing their latest fashion statements live online for their fans. The official Twitch and Facebook accounts and the YouTube channel of iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature the live broadcast.

Ludacris will hold the main award ceremony. It will begin at 8:00 pm EST. Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae are among the star performers of the award night. The event will feature a special musical tribute to Beyoncé and Cher. Beyoncé will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Cher will get the iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient.

Nomination List

21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas are among the nominees of this year.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Nominees

Song of the Year

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

Dance The Night by Dua Lipa

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill by SZA

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Song of the Year

Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez

Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill by SZA

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Artist of the Year

Doja Cat

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Drake

Jelly Roll

Luke Combs

Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen

Olivia Rodrigo

Shakira

SZA

Taylor Swift

Usher

Duo/Group of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Blink-182

Dan + Shay

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Måneskin

OneRepublic

Paramore

Parmalee

Best Collaboration

All My Life by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Barbie World (with Aqua) by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice

Boy's a Liar Pt.2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez

Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage

Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla with Cardi B

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Best New Artist

David Kushner

Doechii

Jelly Roll

Rema

Stephen Sanchez

Country Song of the Year

Fast Car by Luke Combs

Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Rock and A Hard Place by Bailey Zimmerman

Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Corey Kent

Jackson Dean

Jelly Roll

Megan Moroney

Nate Smith

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

All My Life by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

fukumean by Gunna

Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert

Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage

Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla with Cardi B

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Drake

Future

Gunna

Lil Durk

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

Doechii

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Red

Young Nudy

R&B Song of the Year

Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage

CUFF IT by Beyoncé

Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage

On My Mama by Victoria Monét

Snooze by SZA

R&B Artist of the Year

Beyoncé

Brent Faiyaz

Chris Brown

SZA

Usher

Best African Music Artist

Burna Boy

Rema

Tems

Tyla

Wizkid

Best New Artist (R&B)

Coco Jones

Fridayy

Kenya Vaun

October London

Victoria Monét

Alternative Song of the Year

Lost by Linkin Park

Love From The Other Side by Fall Out Boy

One More Time by Blink-182

Rescued by Foo Fighters

This Is Why by Paramore

Alternative Artist of the Year

Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Foo Fighters

Green Day

Paramore

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)

Bad Omens

HARDY

Jelly Roll

Lovejoy

Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year

72 Seasons by Metallica

Dead Don't Die by Shinedown

Lost by Linkin Park

Need A Favor by Jelly Roll

Rescued by Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year

Disturbed

Foo Fighters

Jelly Roll

Metallica

Shinedown

Dance Song of the Year

10:35 by Tiësto ft. Tate McRae

Baby Don't Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue

Praising You by Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim

Strangers by Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

David Guetta

Illenium

Kylie Minogue

Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year

La Bachata by Manuel Turizo

La Bebe (remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Lala by Myke Towers

Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Shakira and Bizarrap

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Karol G

Manuel Turizo

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)

Bad Gyal

GALE

Mora

Yng Lvcas

Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera

Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Indispensable by Carin León

Qué Onda Perdida by Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel

Qué Vuelvas by Carin León and Grupo Frontera

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Calibre 50

Carin León

El Fantasma

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Gabito Ballesteros

Gerardo Coronel

Grupo Frontera

Junior H

Peso Pluma

K-pop Artist of the Year

(G)I-DLE

Jung Kook

NCT Dream

Seventeen

Stray Kids

K-pop Song of the Year

Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) by ATEEZ

Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY

S-Class by Stray Kids

Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto

Super Shy by NewJeans

Best New Artist (K-pop)

BOYNEXTDOOR

NewJeans

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Producer of the Year

Kid Harpoon

Dan Nigro

Rob Bisel

Carter Lang

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Songwriter of the Year

Jack Antonoff

Ashley Gorley

Aldae

Michael Ross Pollack

J Kash

Best Lyrics

Dial Drunk by Noah Kahan

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Greedy by Tate McRae

Houdini by Dua Lipa

Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift

Last Night by Morgan Wallen

Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow

Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

Water by Tyla

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

Best Music Video

3D by Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow

Dance The Night by Dua Lipa

FLOWER by JISOO

Flowers by Miley Cyrus

I'm Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta

Kill Bill by SZA

La Bebe (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto

TQG by Karol G and Shakira

vampire by Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

Best Fan Army

Agnation

ATINY

Barbz

Beyhive

BTS Army

Harries

Livies

Louies

Niallers

Rushers

Selenators

Swifties

Social Star Award

Alex Warren

David Kushner

Flyana Boss

Gracie Abrams

Jessie Murph

Megan Moroney

Natalie Jane

Noah Kahan

Favorite Tour Photographer

Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter

Anna Lee - Coldplay

Carianne Older - Charlie Puth

Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini

Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers

David Lehr - Morgan Wallen

Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson

Mason Poole - Beyoncé

Matty Vogel - Misterwives

Ravie B - Adele

Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer

Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown

Favorite On Screen

j-hope IN THE BOX

Love To Love You, Donna Summer

Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices

Prince: The Final Secret

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé

Save Me Jelly Roll

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

TLC Forever

TikTok Bop of the Year

Boy's a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice

Collide (Sped Up Remix) by Justine Skye

Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift

Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY

Daylight by David Kushner

Her Way (Sped Up) by Party Next Door

If We Ever Broke Up by Mae Stephens

Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat

Water by Tyla

What It Is (Solo Version) by Doechii

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish

Favorite Tour Style

Beyoncé

Carrie Underwood

Doja Cat

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jonas Brothers

Madonna

Måneskin

Sabrina Carpenter

Shania Twain

SZA

Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album