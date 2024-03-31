iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 How to Watch from Canada, Australia, and More

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 will take place with a worldwide live telecast from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday (April 1) at 8:00 pm EST. The 12th annual award ceremony will feature the live performances of artists from the music industry. It will also feature award presentations in multiple categories. Music lovers from across the globe, including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, can watch the star-studded event live online.
People in the US can watch the annual award ceremony live online from the comfort of their homes on FOX. iHeartRadio stations nationwide and the iHeartRadio app will broadcast the award ceremony live online for music lovers in various parts of the country. According to the organizers, the award show will feature unforgettable events for the viewers.
Here is how to watch the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 from anywhere in the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, and Japan.
Live Stream Details and Performances
The annual award ceremony will begin with Yellow Carpet arrivals on Monday (April 1) at 5:30 pm EST. Otezla will present The Carpet Live! It will feature artists from the music industry showcasing their latest fashion statements live online for their fans. The official Twitch and Facebook accounts and the YouTube channel of iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature the live broadcast.
Ludacris will hold the main award ceremony. It will begin at 8:00 pm EST. Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, and Tate McRae are among the star performers of the award night. The event will feature a special musical tribute to Beyoncé and Cher. Beyoncé will receive the iHeartRadio Innovator Award, and Cher will get the iHeartRadio Icon Award Recipient.
Nomination List
21 Savage, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Carin León, David Kushner, Doechii, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Fall Out Boy, Foo Fighters, Grupo Frontera, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Jung Kook, Karol G, Lil Durk, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, Metro Boomin, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Paramore, Peso Pluma, Rema, Selena Gomez, Shakira, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Tyla, Usher and Yng Lvcas are among the nominees of this year.
iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Nominees
Song of the Year
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
- Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill by SZA
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
- Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
- vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Song of the Year
- Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill by SZA
- vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Artist of the Year
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Shakira
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
Duo/Group of the Year
- (G)I-DLE
- Blink-182
- Dan + Shay
- Fall Out Boy
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Paramore
- Parmalee
Best Collaboration
- All My Life by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- Barbie World (with Aqua) by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
- Boy's a Liar Pt.2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Calm Down by Rema & Selena Gomez
- Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
- Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage
- Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla with Cardi B
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
Best New Artist
- David Kushner
- Doechii
- Jelly Roll
- Rema
- Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year
- Fast Car by Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck by Lainey Wilson
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
- Rock and A Hard Place by Bailey Zimmerman
- Thank God by Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
- Corey Kent
- Jackson Dean
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- All My Life by Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- fukumean by Gunna
- Just Wanna Rock by Lil Uzi Vert
- Rich Flex by Drake and 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2 by GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- Gunna
- Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
- Doechii
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Red
- Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year
- Creepin' by Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- CUFF IT by Beyoncé
- Good Good by Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
- On My Mama by Victoria Monét
- Snooze by SZA
R&B Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- SZA
- Usher
Best African Music Artist
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Best New Artist (R&B)
- Coco Jones
- Fridayy
- Kenya Vaun
- October London
- Victoria Monét
Alternative Song of the Year
- Lost by Linkin Park
- Love From The Other Side by Fall Out Boy
- One More Time by Blink-182
- Rescued by Foo Fighters
- This Is Why by Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year
- Blink-182
- Fall Out Boy
- Foo Fighters
- Green Day
- Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)
- Bad Omens
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Lovejoy
- Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year
- 72 Seasons by Metallica
- Dead Don't Die by Shinedown
- Lost by Linkin Park
- Need A Favor by Jelly Roll
- Rescued by Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year
- Disturbed
- Foo Fighters
- Jelly Roll
- Metallica
- Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
- 10:35 by Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
- Baby Don't Hurt Me by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue
- Praising You by Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
- Strangers by Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year
- Anabel Englund
- David Guetta
- Illenium
- Kylie Minogue
- Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year
- La Bachata by Manuel Turizo
- La Bebe (remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- Lala by Myke Towers
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Shakira and Bizarrap
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Manuel Turizo
- Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban)
- Bad Gyal
- GALE
- Mora
- Yng Lvcas
- Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Bebe Dame by Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
- Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- Indispensable by Carin León
- Qué Onda Perdida by Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
- Qué Vuelvas by Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Calibre 50
- Carin León
- El Fantasma
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Gerardo Coronel
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year
- (G)I-DLE
- Jung Kook
- NCT Dream
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
K-pop Song of the Year
- Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) by ATEEZ
- Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY
- S-Class by Stray Kids
- Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto
- Super Shy by NewJeans
Best New Artist (K-pop)
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- NewJeans
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year
- Kid Harpoon
- Dan Nigro
- Rob Bisel
- Carter Lang
- Jack Antonoff
- Metro Boomin
Songwriter of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Ashley Gorley
- Aldae
- Michael Ross Pollack
- J Kash
Best Lyrics
- Dial Drunk by Noah Kahan
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- Greedy by Tate McRae
- Houdini by Dua Lipa
- Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) by Taylor Swift
- Last Night by Morgan Wallen
- Lovin On Me by Jack Harlow
- Nonsense by Sabrina Carpenter
- Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
- vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- Water by Tyla
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish
Best Music Video
- 3D by Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
- Dance The Night by Dua Lipa
- FLOWER by JISOO
- Flowers by Miley Cyrus
- I'm Good (Blue) by Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
- Kill Bill by SZA
- La Bebe (Remix) by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
- Seven by Jung Kook ft. Latto
- TQG by Karol G and Shakira
- vampire by Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army
- Agnation
- ATINY
- Barbz
- Beyhive
- BTS Army
- Harries
- Livies
- Louies
- Niallers
- Rushers
- Selenators
- Swifties
Social Star Award
- Alex Warren
- David Kushner
- Flyana Boss
- Gracie Abrams
- Jessie Murph
- Megan Moroney
- Natalie Jane
- Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer
- Alfredo Flores - Sabrina Carpenter
- Anna Lee - Coldplay
- Carianne Older - Charlie Puth
- Catherine Powell - Kelsea Ballerini
- Cynthia Parkhurst - Jonas Brothers
- David Lehr - Morgan Wallen
- Joshua Halling - Louis Tomlinson
- Mason Poole - Beyoncé
- Matty Vogel - Misterwives
- Ravie B - Adele
- Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Sanjay Parikh - Shinedown
Favorite On Screen
- j-hope IN THE BOX
- Love To Love You, Donna Summer
- Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices
- Prince: The Final Secret
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Save Me Jelly Roll
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- TLC Forever
TikTok Bop of the Year
- Boy's a liar Pt. 2 by PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Collide (Sped Up Remix) by Justine Skye
- Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift
- Cupid (Twin Version) by FIFTY FIFTY
- Daylight by David Kushner
- Her Way (Sped Up) by Party Next Door
- If We Ever Broke Up by Mae Stephens
- Paint The Town Red by Doja Cat
- Water by Tyla
- What It Is (Solo Version) by Doechii
- What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish
Favorite Tour Style
- Beyoncé
- Carrie Underwood
- Doja Cat
- Elton John
- Harry Styles
- Jonas Brothers
- Madonna
- Måneskin
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shania Twain
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album
- GOLDEN by Jung Kook
- In Pieces by Chlöe
- Layover by V
- Lucky by Megan Moroney
- Mirror by Lauren Spencer Smith
- My 21st Century Blues by Raye
- Religiously by Bailey Zimmerman
- Snow Angel by Reneé Rapp
- Tyler Hubbard by Tyler Hubbard