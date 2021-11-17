NCT 127 to Appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show: Streaming Details and More

A day after making an official announcement about their upcoming world tour, NCT 127 revealed details about their appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The K-pop boy band members shared details about their performance on the American variety talk show on Tuesday. Through their official Twitter handle, Korean heartthrobs revealed that they would perform their latest hit, Favorite Vampire, from their third repacked album, Favorite.

"Check out NCT 127 performing, Favorite (Vampire) from their repackaged 3rd album for @kellyclarkson on @kellyclarksontv this week! Tune on Nov. 17 (EST) on NBC. #KellyClarksonShow #NCT127 #Favorite #NCT127_Favorite," the tweet read.

The NBC talk show's official Twitter page also shared details about the performance of NCT 127 on November 17.

"WEDNESDAY! Police cars revolving light. @NCTsmtown_127 perform on the #KellyClarksonShow!" the tweet read.

It is worth noting that the K-pop boy band will be making its debut appearance in the American talk show. It will mark their second appearance on an American talk show. Last month, the Korean heartthrobs appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

So, here are the details on how to watch the young idols performing their latest hit song on the NBC show.

Streaming Details of The Kelly Clarkson Show with NCT 127

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday at 2 pm EST (4 am KST) to watch the debut performance of this K-pop boy band on the American talk show. Here are the complete details on the local networks and timing to watch the show in the US and Canada.

People can stream this talk show on the official website of the broadcasting channel or the mobile app. All the episodes of this program will be available to stream on Hulu.

Twitter Reactions

NCTzens are excited about the boy band's first-ever appearance on the American talk show. Many of them shared their excitement in the comments section. Here are some of them:

Yes thank you for inviting them Kelly, I'm impatient and sorry please treat them well yaa. and I'm waiting for our boys

Kelly has always respected and praised all her guests on her show as herself being in the industry since 2002 if I'm not mistaken, she knows how the industry works can make you question yourself... we know she's going to give them their credits due.

@KellyClarksonTV such a big fan of yours! Thanks for having #NCT127 on your show. Would love to hear you sing with them one day or hear you sing one of their songs.

Yes I can see Favourite Jungwoo live in action again ahhh Jungwoooo

Happy to hear that. Thank you for having our boys on your great show! Enjoy the show boys

OMG really? Can't wait to see NCT 127 and Kelly Clarkson together

Thank you for having our boy's Blackheart

Kelly Clarkson's show is great tho, so I cant wait to see that. Hopefully, it'll be available on Youtube

Wow. Can't wait to see @NCTsmtown_127 on @KellyClarksonTV. Thank you so much for having our boys on your show. I'm so excited

NCT 127 will kick start their second world tour with a concert in Seoul on December 17. This three-day event will take place at the Seoul Gocheok SkyDome. The final night of the three-day concert, titled Neo City: Seoul â€“ The Link, will be broadcast live on Naver's Beyond LIVE.