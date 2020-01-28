LeBron James and Kobe Bryant were 'brothers for life' and shared a rapport which could have lasted a lifetime. On the day of Kobe Bryant's death, Lebron heard his voice on the phone as the two spoke for a brief time and everything seemed to be as normal as possible until tragedy struck and Kobe's helicopter crashed killing him and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Their sudden demise has saddened one and all and LeBron James shared a moving tribute to his buddy Kobe in an Instagram comment that touched millions of his followers.

I cry thinking about Kobe, says LeBron

LeBron revealed that he cries simply by thinking about Kobe Bryant and began his emotional tribute saying, "I'm Not Ready but here I go,'' and continued, ''Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!''

He was shocked that he just spoke to Kobe on Sunday morning and the very next day he's no more. ''I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn't think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we'd have. WTF!! I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!!''

LeBron poured his heart and soul to Kobe's wife Vanessa and children and promised that he'll take care of his legacy. ''Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa [Kobe's wife] and the kids [Kobe's other daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 mos.]. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!!"

Watch me from heaven: LeBron James

LeBron asked Kobe to watch him from heaven and give him all the strength he needs to take care and move his legacy forward. ''Please give me strength from the heaven's above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life #Gigi4Life,'' LeBron James summed it up.

Also, Kobe Bryant's last tweet on January 26, 2020, was about praising LeBron James. He had tweeted, ''Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644.''