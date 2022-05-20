How Did Logan Long Die? Porn Star With Over 1,000 Films to His Credit Dies of Pneumonia at Age 34

Porn star Logan Long died on Monday at a Los Angeles hospital after a brief battle with pneumonia. He was just 34. Long had worked in over 1,000 adult films in a career spanning just six years. Long's death was confirmed by friend and frequent colleague Fallon West in a statement to industry news outlet Adult Video News.

Tributes poured in as news of Long's death emerged. There had been rumors circulating about Long's death over the past couple of days, with some unverified reports claiming that the porn star died in a car accident. However, putting an end to speculation, it was confirmed on Friday morning that Long had indeed died but from pneumonia.

Sudden Death

Long's death was confirmed by West, 32, who in a statement said, "He passed away at the hospital and doctors did everything they could. He was sick with pneumonia at the hospital and didn't make it."

The heartbroken porn star added: "I loved Logan with all my heart and his family and I are grieving. ... It is devastating that Logan is gone."

Other industry colleagues also started paying tribute to Logan the moment new of his death broke.

"I am devastated hearing of Logan's passing. He will forever hold a place in my heart," said Mark Schechter, who formerly represented Long.

Fellow porn performer Buttplug Betty tweeted, "I've watched the video of Logan Long peeing on me 5 times today. I'm so f â€“ â€“ king sad he was such a great guy."

On a more wholesome bent, producer and actor Mike Adriano told XBiz: "Logan will be deeply missed. He was a fantastic performer and truly gifted at that. Not sure I'll ever be able to collaborate with someone as good as he was."

Extraordinary Career

It is not known how Long contracted pneumonia. Not much details are available right now. However, insiders say that his death is a big loss for the adult film industry given his popularity as a porn star.

Long became a star in no time and was one of the most sought-after names in the porn film industry. Long, who was born in Toluca Lake, California on February 7, 1988, began his career in adult entertainment in 2016.

The adult star earned over 1,000 credits and many honors during his brief but successful career as a porn artist. He also won an AVN best supporting actor award in 2019 for his work in Adam & Eve Pictures' "The Seduction of Heidi."

In fact, Long always wanted to become a porn star. "I always knew that this is a good profession for me," he told AVN in 2017.

"I've owned two businesses in the past, and I just really didn't feel like doing that any more. Just wanted something in my normal everyday life, which is sex. And I felt like getting paid for it while I do it," he added.

In recent months, the pornography industry has been rocked by a spate of deaths. Angelina Please, who was discovered dead in her Las Vegas home on March 15, died of an accidental cocaine overdose, according to coroners.