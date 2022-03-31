Who Was Carol Maltesi? Italian Porn Star Charlotte Angie Found Dead with Dismembered Body Stacked in Suitcase

An Italian banker has been arrested for killing and butchering of a porn actress after her body was identified by through her tattoos. Carol Maltesi, 26, who worked under the stage name Charlotte Angie, was killed with a hammer and then her body was dismembered and stuffed into a suitcase.

Although she was murdered in January, a missing person's report was filed only in the middle of March after she failed to turn up at a lap-dancing club earlier this month, according to the Telegraph. Her dismembered body was discovered last week following an investigation after they identified her from her tattoos.

Killed Mercilessly

Maltesi's body was identified by police through her multiple distinctive tattoos, including one that read "wanderlust," according to reports. According to police, the porn star, who si a mother of one, was hammered to death before being dismembered.

According to officials, a friend and neighbor, Davide Fontana, 43, chopped off the body of the Italian-Dutch performer and stored the fragments in his freezer. According to the outlet, Fontana then claimed to be his victim in a bizarre charade to make it appear as if she was still alive, including paying her rent and replying to her phone messages.

However, when he learned that authorities were hunting for her, he allegedly bundled her remains into multiple bags and tossed them off a mountain road near Brescia, a province in Lombardy about two hours outside Milan, according to officials.

Police finally traced Maltesi after a passer by spotted a bag with a mutilated hand with glitter nail polish popping out of it. However, Maltesi couldn't be identified because her face had been burned and mutilated.

Fontana was still not a suspect as police was still clueless about the murderer.

After finding her remains, Authorities gave a description of her 11 tattoos, seven of which were still intact, including "wanderlust" on her upper torso and "elegance is the..." down her back.

Murder Nabbed

While police tried to unravel the mystery behind Maltesi's murder, Andrea Tortelli, a local journalist, received a tip about the OnlyFans model and contacted her friends, who gave photos and informed him that the woman had a young son who was reportedly living with a male relative.

"I thought to myself 'what are the odds that all this coincides â€“ the physical description, and that this woman has eight of the same tattoos?" Tortelli told The Telegraph. "But I didn't want to go to the police until I was sure."

Tortelli said he tried to reach Maltesi via WhatsApp and received a reply. However, he didn't know that it was Fontana who was actually replying using her phone pretending to the porn star.

"A number of people have told me about that girl," Fontana wrote back, pretending to be the dead woman. "Fortunately I am fine."

"I thought the only person who would reply pretending to be a dead woman is the person who killed her. So basically there is an assassin on the loose. I decided to take all my information to the Carabinieri," referring to the national paramilitary police," Tortelli told the outlet.

Finally, investigators arrested the Milan-based employee, on Tuesday after discovering contradictions in his statement. "This man, friend and neighbor of the victim presented himself to the Carabinieri to provide information about the missing woman, offering circumstances that immediately proved to be contradicted by the investigators," she said.

According to a Google translation of a Milano Corriere story, he supposedly confessed to killing her and offered specifics of how he did it while in police custody.

"I started hitting her with a hammer all over her body, not hard. Then when I got to her head I started hitting her hard, I'm not sure why," Fontana said during his interrogation.

"I don't know what happened to me. I think she was already dead but not knowing what else to do with her, I cut her throat with a kitchen knife.

"I told you all this because I wanted to take off this burden and tell the truth." The murder, according to Fontana's account, took place on January 10 or 11 in the morning.