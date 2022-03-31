Who Was Raven Alexis? Ex-Porn Star Who Was Battling Crohn's Disease Dies after Contracting Infection

Former porn star Raven Alexis at the age of 35 contracting an infection. The former adult entertainer, who was battling Crohn's disease, reportedly passed away in Las Vegas last Wednesday. News of Alexis' death was confirmed by her husband on social media.

He explained that Alexis went to the hospital with "complications" in a video he shared last week. It was known that Alexis would not recover but her sudden death has left her fans shocked. Following the announcement of her death, tributes started pouring in for the adult star. Alexis' death comes after the porn industry was rocked by the death of Angelina Please earlier this month.

Gone too Soon

Revealing there were 'complications', Alexis' husband said in a statement: "I want all those people out there to know that she loved you all, she cared about you, and I'm just so blessed to have her in my life and be a part of my life.

"She was the absolute world to me, the love of my life."

According to her husband, Alexis, who was suffering from Crohn's disease, had contracted the infection just days before she passed away. She was admitted to the hospital but not much could be done.

Her many fans around the world have been grieved by the news, and memorials have been expressed online. "Taken so young. RIP," tweeted one user.

Another paid tribute by posting a photo of a candle on a black background.

Washington-born Alexis earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice before pursuing a career in the adult film industry.

A Star in Her Own Right

No doubt, Alexis' death will create a void in the adult entertainment industry although she had retired long back.

It didn't take long for Alexis make a name for her in the porn industry. She attracted the attention of a Playboy photographer after he messaged her on Myspace, and she began appearing for glamour model photographs and working as a nude model.

Raven subsequently went on to launch her own adult entertainment website and join Digital Playground. Raven went on to create a cosmetics line in Vegas with her spouse after leaving the industry. The spa was a 'go-to' Botox and lip filler hangout for other adult entertainers, according to XBiz.

Alexis' death comes after the death of Angelina Please, which devastated the pornographic business.

Please, real name Francesca Montalbano, was discovered dead earlier this month in her Las Vegas apartment.

After friends spent hours hammering on her front door, she was found dead in her living room, and her relatives reported officers discovered drug paraphernalia beside her "unrecognizable" body.

Parker, whose real name was Nessa Janovich, was born in Tacoma, Washington, but raised her family in Indiana. According to AVN, she shot roughly 30 titles between 2014 and 2018.