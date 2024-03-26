Houston Girl, 8, Drowns After Being Sucked into Faulty Swimming Pool Pipe at Hilton DoubleTree Hotel

An 8-year-old girl who "loved to swim" drowned after getting stuck in a pool pipe at a Houston Hilton hotel over the weekend, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed late Monday by her family.

As reported by Click2Houston, Aliyah Jaico's body was found after first responders drained the pool Saturday night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow.

Jaico was Reported Missing Over the Weekend

Jaico was swimming with other family members in a lazy river-style pool at the hotel when she somehow got stuck inside a large pipe that feeds into the pool. She was reported missing around 5:45 p.m. Saturday and her body was recovered around 6:30 Sunday morning.

According to the lawsuit, filed against Unique Crown Hospitality LLC D/B/A DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Jaico's family tried to get hotel management to look at security camera video around 30 minutes after she disappeared, but management denied their request and said law enforcement had to be present to view the video surveillance.

Jaico's family called 911 around 5:45 p.m. to report her missing and a search ensued where Texas EquuSearch and police were granted access to view the security footage.

Jaico was Initially Believed to Have Been Abducted, Later Found 'Wedged in Pipes of Malfunctioning Pool Equipment'

Farris said there was an initial thought that Jaico was abducted from the hotel and that's how efforts were focused. But once investigators reviewed surveillance video, they discovered Jaico had gone under water and never emerged, according to the lawsuit.

"A team was then put together to drain the pool and video cameras were attached to 20-foot poles to inspect the pipes when her body was discovered wedged in the pipes of the malfunctioning pool equipment," the lawsuit said.

In a graphic part of the lawsuit, attorneys wrote that Aliyah was "violently sucked into a 12- to 16-inch unsecured open gap in the swimming pool flow system." According to officials, the new piping appeared to be malfunctioning because it was supposed to be pushing water out. Instead, it was pulling water in.

Hilton Accused of Gross Negligence, Releases Statement

The lawsuit alleges gross negligence on the part of the hotel which led to the death of Jaico. The family is seeking over $1 million in damages, according to the lawsuit. A jury trial has also been requested.

"Hilton offers our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones in the tragic loss of a young girl at the DoubleTree by Hilton Houston Brookhollow. This property is independently owned and operated by a third party. Hilton does not own, manage, or control the day-to-day operations of the property and does not employ any of the property's staff or its third-party operators," a Hilton spokesperson said in a statement.

Houston Health Department Found Multiple Violations at Hotel

Houston Health Department's reports from Monday's inspection obtained by ABC13 identified multiple violations.

"Main drain document was provided and still valid. However small pool has 32-inch channel drains on the walls, without a valid document stating their function, date of installation and date of expiration. A full inspection was conducted, multiple violations were observed. Video footage is available, however manager stated that the footage is being reviewed by legal, and we would have to wait to receive a copy," part of Monday's report read.