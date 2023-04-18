House Republicans Unearth Evidence to Claim 9 of Biden Clan Benefited From Shady Deals

Fresh documents reviewed by the Republican members of the House Oversight Committee have revealed that more family members of President Joe Biden have benefited form the alleged influence peddling that happened during his term as the vice-president.

The panel's chairman, James Comer, said the Republicans have identified at least six members of the extended Biden family who were benefited by the shady deals. "We've now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden's family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9," Comer said, according to the Daily Mail.

Biden Classified Files: China Connection, Suspect Funds and Nepotism EXPLAINED in 10 Points

Comer did not reveal the full list of people involved, but said the family members included President Biden's brother Jim and Beau Biden's widow Hallie. Comer said Hallie received a $35,000 payment linked to a Chinese firm through an associate of Hunter, who she was dating between 2016 and 2019.

According to the report, the Republicans accessed the 'suspicious activity reports' at the the Treasury Department that throw light into the involvement of the Biden clan in the shady deals conducted Hunter Biden.

However, the Democrat members of the committee denounced the Republican move. The Democrats said the fresh move is part of the GoP's attempts to throw 'political dirt' on the Bidens. "After years of pursuing political dirt against the Biden family, today's statement by Chairman Comer once again proves that he has failed to uncover evidence of any wrongdoing by President Biden," a Democratic member of the Oversight panel told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Republican member Nancy Mace said an astronomical amount of money was involved in the suspicious activities. She said in a video, which was shot as she walked out of the Treasury department, that more Bidens were involved in the deals than was known previously'. She also said some of the money involved went to 'prostitution rings', in an apparent dig at Hunter Biden.

"Just left the Treasury to review over 100 suspicious activity reports on the Biden family and I have to tell you, there are more Bidens involved than we knew previously,' Mace said in the video while walking out of the Treasury Department onto the streets of Washington, D.C. 'And every time you unturn, overturn or look under a stone, there's so much more you have to investigate. ... It's wild the number of family members involved, and it's even â€“ the amount of money that we're talking about in these suspicious activity reports is astronomical," said Mace.

"And the accusations there, and the source of the funding or where the money's going â€“ the shell companies, prostitution rings, etc. â€“ it's insanity even to me that it's not been investigated in the way that it should be," added the lawmaker from South Carolina.

Damning New Report

Reports said last week that numerous business associates of the younger Biden had visited the White House when Joe Biden was the vice-president. According to a Fox Digital expose, top associates of Hunter, including business partners and assistants, visited the White House more than 80 times during his father's term as the VP. This finding came even as President Biden continued to insist that he was completely ignorant about the business dealings of his tainted son Hunter.

Attempt Suppress Probe on Hunter

In January this year, it was reported that the Justice Department was concealing a trove of sensitive information on the business dealings of Hunter Biden in China, Russia and Ukraine. A Colorado-based lawyer, Kevin Evans, said nearly 400 pages of sensitive information on the gifts received by President Joe Bide's son are being withheld by the Justice Department. The lawyer had earlier sued the DoJ over its alleged withholding of sensitive records on Hunter Biden