Congress Splits on Trump Strike on Iran and DHS Funding. The politics of the U.S. Congress were escalated this week as the Democrats and Republicans feuded over the choice made by President Donald Trump to carry out a military action against Iran and a separate quarrel over the amount of money to allocate to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The weekly news conferences by party officials demonstrated a noticeably divergent opinion on standards of correctness regarding the military move, as well as in general implication of the U.S. security law. The House democrats claimed that the administration had launched a war without due authority of congress and urged the congress to pass a War Powers resolution to curtail any more military involvement in the Middle East.

Republicans on the other hand justified the operation by saying it was a response to the threats that Iran had caused and that Democrats were weakening the national security by rejecting the DHS funding bill. The decision by the president was criticized by Representative Pete Aguilar who argued that the administration did not deliver what it promised to the people. He claimed that Trump had violated another pledge made to the people of America, and he declared the war a careless war against the Iranians that has already taken the lives of six service members in the American military with courage.

Aguilar also introduced another point that the Congress needs to step in and limit further military escalation. That is why it is now urgent that we approve a War Powers resolution so that we restrain more military action in the Middle East which will expose our military heroes to danger. Representative Ted Lieu reiterated this argument on the constitutional power to wage war saying Congress had to authorize a war before military action could occur.

Lieu said that it can only be declared war by one man and that is by Congress and that is a war. And this war today is illegal, since it was not sanctioned by Congress. Another question that Lieu brought is whether the administration was properly prepared to the possible aftermath of the operation such as danger to the personnel and citizens of the United States in the area.

"What you want me to defend are all those Americans in the Middle East who are stranded"? he asked. What are you going to do to secure our bases? Iran has now been capable of striking eleven bases of the US.

Democrats Demand Election of War Powers

Democratic leader of the House Hakeem Jeffries opined that the administration had sucked the country into a conflict that could last long but did not provide clear proofs of the threat at hand. President, unauthorised and not in keeping with the Constitution, has now involved America in what he described yesterday, possibly, endless war, said Jeffries. The administration also made claims regarding the success of the military campaign which were also questioned by Jeffries.

He mentioned that Trump had previously stated that the nuclear program in Iran had already been destroyed, which made the explanations change that led to the decision to attack, questionable. A number of the lawmakers who served in the military also expressed their concern regarding the strategic thoughtfulness of the action.

According to Representative Jason Crow, the move was unwarranted and unjustified going by the classic conventions of military action. Crow said, there was no imminent threat, and that it is a war of choice by Donald Trump. Representative Chrissy Houlahan told politicians that the effects of armed conflict should not be underestimated.

It is not a reality show because it is war, she said. "There are no retakes. In this case, there are no stunt doubles. It has consequences alone, and the consequences are weighed in the American blood and treasure. The dispute displays the history of disagreements of the relations between the congress and the executive in terms of war powers.

The power to declare war under the U.S. Constitution is vested in the Congress, however, both parties have engaged in numerous times when their presidents authorized military action without any declaration of war.

Republicans Justify Operation And attack DHS Funding Dispute

The efforts of the Republican leaders were to defend the president more than to vilify the military action and to make the military action seem as a minimal reaction to the continuous threat of Iran. They also changed their focus to a controversial financing issue in relation to the Department of Homeland Security by citing that the Democratic opposition to a spending bill had compromised national security.

Rep. Lisa McClain pointed the finger in the direction of Democrats who jeopardized border and homeland protection programs. She said that almost all Democrats voted to close the department of Homeland Security. McClain also indicated issues of border enforcement and immigration policies when he said that Biden had released over 700 Iranians into American interior following their crossing into the country illegally.

According to the representative Brian Mast, the president had the right under the law to call a targeted attack because Iran has presented a constant threat to the security of the United States and its allies. He claimed that Trump was doing so to preclude that threat and could exercise his power to initiate this limited operation under article two and the War Powers Resolution Act. The military operation, which was called Operation Epic Fury, was seen by the House Majority Whip, Tom Emmer, as a blow dealt to the activities of Iran.

His term was an act of decisive and strong, necessary action. The House Majority Leader, Steve Scalise, also supported the president in his move asserting that Iran has been posing a security threat to the United States. According to him, Republicans are in support of president Trump in this significant move. Military campaign described by the speaker Mike Johnson was a focused and restricted one. It has been specific and narrow and very dead, I said.

Johnson also struck out against Democrats regarding the funding squabble of DHS that the mission of the agency is still important because the United States is facing both homegrown and foreign threats. He cautioned that any gaps in funding may undermine the capacity of the federal government to deal with border security, counterterrorism and emergency response.

The department of homeland security was given birth following the attacks of September 11, 2001, to help in the coordination of the federal response to matters concerning border security, counter-terrorism, disaster management, and cybersecurity. Disagreement over funding of the agency have on numerous occasions cropped up in Congress where there is increased level of insecurities.

In the War Powers Resolution of 1973 the president has to inform Congress when American forces engage in a hostility and limits the duration of military involvement without congressional support. The issue of how to interpret it has been revisited over and over again in case of overseas conflicts as issues of contention persist on whether Congress or the presidency should have an upper hand in matters of war.